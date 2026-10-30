Starr Commonwealth program helps young adults build stability

Ben Pierce, senior resilience coach for Starr Commonwealth’s F.O.C.U.S. Forward program, addresses the Albion City Council on Oct. 19 alongside a young man he has worked with for nearly two years, who also spoke about building a more stable life.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Calhoun County young people who are working to finish school, find steady work or secure stable housing can get free, one-on-one help through F.O.C.U.S. Forward, a Starr Commonwealth program presented to the Albion City Council on Oct. 19.

Ben Pierce, the program’s senior resilience coach, told council members that F.O.C.U.S. Forward, short for Forging Opportunities for Career Up-skilling and Success, works with young people ages 16 to 24, including struggling high school students, helping them identify barriers to stability and develop plans to overcome them. He estimated that 1,800 to 3,000 young people the program considers “opportunity youth” live in the county, though no figure is available for Albion.

A young man who accompanied Pierce to the council meeting spoke briefly about overcoming serious personal challenges and building a more stable life. He told council members that he now has his own apartment, a family and a job, and is working toward further success. Those attending the meeting warmly received his account. Young people “deserve somebody to help them hold a flashlight when everything seems way too dark,” Pierce said.

He said resilience coaches can help participants with transportation to work, school, or college. According to program materials, participants can also get help earning a high school diploma or GED, training for skilled trades or professional certifications, and finding jobs, along with financial coaching, scholarships and childcare coordination. Participation is voluntary.

In a follow-up email, Pierce said that at minimum, participants attend roughly two to three hour-long meetings a week with resilience coaches or a case manager. Staff also call or text a few times a week to see whether participants need more help.

Participants may stay in the program until they reach their stability goals or feel ready “to stand on their own two feet,” Pierce said. Participation typically lasts six to nine months.

For food insecurity, staff draw on several local food banks and help participants apply for state food assistance.

Pierce said the program offers housing assistance, including a home in Albion and housing on Starr’s campus. He described an option for young people pursuing trades at Kellogg Community College that would allow them to live independently within a short walk of classes.

Housing is limited to participants 18 and older, who must also be committed to working toward meaningful full-time employment, or post-secondary skilled-trade education combined with a part-time job.

Enrollment is ongoing, Pierce told the council. Marshall Public Schools refers students who could use extra support, and the program also reaches young people through community events and referrals from community leaders.

The program is free. “The only cost is a participant’s time and effort,” Pierce said.

To learn more or apply, visit https://starr.org/focus-forward/ and select the Student Inquiry Form. Pierce can be reached at pierceb@starr.org or 517-630-2339.