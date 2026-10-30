State ballot proposals: One simple, one complex

By Ken Wyatt

Voters in Jackson County may find on their ballots various local proposals, but also two statewide proposals – 2026-1 and 2. Here’s a brief rundown on both:

Prop 2026-1 is short and to the point.

“A proposal to convene a constitutional convention for the purpose of drafting a general revision of the state constitution.

“Shall a convention of elected delegates be convened in 2027 to draft a general revision of the state constitution for presentation to the state’s voters for their approval or rejection?”

Some may wonder why that question is being put to voters. It is not the result of some petition drive. Rather, it was required under Article II, Section 2 of the 1963 State Constitution that every 16 years voters be asked whether they wish to review the document by calling into session a constitutional convention. That was done in 1978, 1994, 2010 and now again in 2026.

In each of those previous years, the ballot question resulted in a majority “no” from Michigan voters.

Prop 2026-2 is a more lengthy, complex question. Here’s the language as it appears on the ballot:

“A proposed initiated law to prohibit campaign contributions from certain regulated utilities and government contractors and apply campaign finance laws and regulations to additional types of political communications

“The proposal would: •Prohibit regulated electric and gas utilities, contractors with over $250,000 annually in government contracts, and people and organizations with substantial connections to these utilities/contractors from making direct or indirect campaign contributions to those who run for or hold offices that impact them. • Expand laws regulating spending on political communications, including those requiring disclosing donor information, to apply to communications clearly identifying candidates or ballot questions, even if they do not expressly advocate voting for/against them. • Expressly apply the law requiring disclosure of who paid for political communications to internet political communications. Should this proposal be adopted?”

This proposal appears on your ballot through an initiative petition process by Michiganders for Money out of Politics. Some oppose the measure, arguing that political advertising is free speech. Others see a great need for toughening the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

There are many online analyses of the measure. Both the House and Senate have pdf files that go into detail on the proposal. The Citizens Research Council of Michigan, a nonpartisan group, gives exhaustive treatment to the measure. But it also has a one-page summary that highlights the major issues to consider. Here is a brief summary from that page:

If Proposal 2 is Adopted, the law would be amended to:

Require “paid for by” disclosures on certain political ads distributed on the internet.

Expand donor and spending disclosure for certain political ads.

Restrict certain campaign contributions by regulated utilities and their principals and state and local government contractors and their principals

If the proposal is rejected, the law remains the same, whatever its strengths or weaknesses.

If you care to check the research council’s treatment of the issue, here’s the link: Proposal 2026-02: Mop Up Michigan Initiative – Citizens Research Council of Michigan