State Fire Marshal investigates fires at Lucky Girl

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a series of fires that eventually destroyed a brewery near Paw Paw early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, according to a Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department official.

Paw Paw firefighters, assisted by Gobles-Pine Grove, Bloomingdale, Lawton and Mattawan fire departments, responded to the fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, at approximately 12:25 a.m.

Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff, IV, said when the fire department arrived on the scene, the fire was well involved. DeGroff said it was mainly contained to the southwest corner of the building and brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Fire departments remained on the scene until 1:30 a.m. “I am thoroughly convinced 100 percent that it was out,” said DeGroff. Paw Paw fire fighters were called back to the fire at approximately 4 a.m. for reported flames showing through the roof.”

DeGroff said it was at that time he made the call to MSP Fire Marshal. DeGroff said flames were showing from the northeast part of the building, separate from the location of the first blaze.

A Jeep inside the building was pulled out of the burning building and saved by the fire departments.

No injuries were reported, according to DeGroff.

Members of the Decatur-Hamilton Fire Department were called in to standby at Paw Paw Fire Department during the fire.

DeGroff said the Paw Paw Fire Department arrived at the brewery fire from a working basement fire in the 38000 block of West Red Arrow Highway, and earlier in the day, put out a vehicle fire. DeGroff said that the vehicle had been moved away from a garage to prevent damage to the structure.