State Police arrest Armed robbery suspect following chase

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post troopers were alerted by dispatch June 15, around 2:10 a.m. regarding a suspect vehicle involved in a recent armed robbery in Farmington Hills on this date, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.

All three occupants were believed to be armed and dangerous. Around 3 a.m., troopers located the vehicle in Kalamazoo County headed westbound on Interstate 94 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Paw Paw. The driver of the vehicle fled from troopers at a high rate of speed, exceeding 130 mph. Stop sticks were successfully deployed, which are used to flatten tires, in Berrien County. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle; ran off the roadway and crashed into trees near Coloma.

Three occupants emerged from the vehicle and immediately fled on foot, however, the suspect driver was captured and taken into custody without incident. The 22-year-old South Holland, IL, man, was subsequently transported to the Van Buren County Jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding. His identity is being withheld pending court arraignment. No injuries were reported following the crash.

Authorities have been unable to track down the other two suspects. Both are described as black males, 20-25 years old, with one observed wearing olive colored clothing. No description of clothing for the second suspect. Through investigations, authorities located evidence suggesting both suspects may have been picked up and left the area. All search efforts were called off, as no credible threats to the public remains.

Troopers were assisted by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Watervliet, Coloma and Hartford police departments, and Great Lakes Drone Company.

Individuals having any knowledge of this investigation or the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact the Paw Paw Post at (269) 657-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 342 – 7867, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

This incident remains open pending further investigation.