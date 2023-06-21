State Police Investigate multi-vehicle M-43 Crash

ARLINGTON TWP. – Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post troopers are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday night, June 19, around 11:30 on M-43 Hwy near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township. The crash involved a Bangor Police Department patrol vehicle that was in pursuit of a fleeing motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on M-43 Highway at a high rate of speed when they struck a vehicle, a Ford pickup, that was backing out of a residential driveway. The pickup was then struck a second time by the pursuing patrol vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Paw Paw man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old Kalamazoo woman, suffered only minor injuries. The Bangor Police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were worn by both the driver of the pickup and the involved officer. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Traffic along M-43 Hwy was impacted for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup. This crash remains open pending further investigation.