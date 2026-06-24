Statue to be dedicated in Lawrence

LAWRENCE – A Vietnam War statue, “No Men Left Behind,” will be dedicated Sunday, July 5, during a 4 p.m. ceremony at Hill Cemetery, Lawrence Township.

The event will be in celebration of America 250, as the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Organizers said the ceremony will be a thank you to all Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice.

A special invitation has been extended to area Vietnam veterans and their families to attend. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Like this: Like Loading…