Stealing electronics from CMU lands man in prison

A Lake Isabella man, Phillip Gerard Washington, 48, has been sentenced this week to three years in prison. He is facing prison time for the theft of electronics from Central Michigan University.

Police who went to his home to investigate another case found the electronics and placed him under arrest.

He pleaded no contest November 23rd to charges of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000. Another charge, that of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 was dismissed.

He was awaiting sentencing on another charge last July when officers went to his home. Reportedly they saw an iPad they believed had been stolen from CMU. A woman in the home permitted officers to search the home. They found six iPads, three Microsoft Surface Pro laptops and one Apple Mac Mini desktop computer, valued at $7,600 that Washington claimed he found them in a salvage pile and was told he could take them home. An IT employee at the college said they were in a salvage pile but were not available to take.

Shortly before his arrest, Washington was sentenced to probation for using a credit card belonging to his girlfriend’s grandmother to withdraw $600 from various ATMs.

He pled no contest to a misdemeanor for using the card.