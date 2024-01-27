Morning Star Delivery Locations

Dear Valued Readers,

Starting with the February 3rd issue we will no longer provide home delivery of the Morning Star. Instead, copies of the Morning Star will be available for FREE pickup at nearly 700 local businesses in Calhoun County, Jackson County, and the Surrounding Area. These locations will always have many copies available, so you can take one home. A full list is provided below.

This change was made necessary by a variety of changes here at the Morning Star, but also because we think it’s in the best interest of readers like you. It allows for faster pickup times, with issues now available on Fridays, as well as the opportunity for us to cover a broader circulation area. for more local news. and increased availability.

Of course, the Morning Star is still available online, for free, at epaper.wilcoxnewspapers.com, or through a free weekly email subscription. Additionally, if you still want a publication covering Albion, Concord, Springport, and Neighboring Communities to come to your home, the Albion Recorder newspaper can be mailed to you each week for $40 per year. Just call our office at (517) 629-0041 to set up your subscription today!

Thank you for your continued readership and understanding during this period of change!

Mike Wilcox

Publisher

The Recorder and Morning Star