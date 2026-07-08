Thousands of people swarmed South Haven beaches this past Friday in anticipation of the community’s Light Up the Lake fireworks show. Photo taken two hours before the scheduled show. For the second time that day, the crowd was encouraged to leave the beach because of approaching thunderstorms. A brief window between storms allowed the fireworks show to proceed but with a much less populated beach.
Photos by Tom Renner
Storms clear beaches twice but fireworks still find window to go off
Thousands of people swarmed South Haven beaches this past Friday in anticipation of the community’s Light Up the Lake fireworks show. Photo taken two hours before the scheduled show. For the second time that day, the crowd was encouraged to leave the beach because of approaching thunderstorms. A brief window between storms allowed the fireworks show to proceed but with a much less populated beach.