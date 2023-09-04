Sturges-Young ‘Performance Series’ announced, season tickets available beginning Sept. 5

Sturges-Young Center for the Arts has announced its “Performance Series” entertainment lineup for 2023-24.

It includes a variety of genres: comedy, classical music, pop music and theatrical performances.

Series tickets are available for purchase Sept. 5-Oct. 12. Season ticket price starts at $135.

In addition, single-show tickets for season-opener, Comedian Rhapsody, also become available Sept. 5.

Here is the lineup:

Oct. 13, 2023: Comedian Rhapsody: The Best of The Second City.

Dec. 9, 2023: The Christmas Wizards.

Feb. 10, 2024: Catapult: The World’s Premier Shadow Company.

March 9, 2024: Vitamin String Quartet.

April 20, 2024: Trippin’ Billies: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band.

Showtime for all performances in 7:30 p.m.

Additional details regarding the shows and ticket information is available at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts website, sturgesyoung.com.