Sturgis accepts bid to remove structures

At its Oct. 11 meeting, Sturgis City Commission approved a bid from Michigan Demolition & Excavation of Okemos for removal of structures at 26846 State Line Road, for $14,900.

City of Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, which controls the land, has allocated funds within the current budget for the demolition project.

The city’s intent for purchasing the property was to clear structures and combine the property with surrounding land. In February 2023, city commissioners approved a contract with Fleis & Vandenbrink to plan “Stateline Business Park,” and the parcel plays a role in layout options under consideration, according to officials.

Before its deadline in early September the city had received two sealed bids for demolition, removal of an abandoned well and septic field to the county health department. The other bid was submitted by Parrish Excavating of Coldwater, for $27,516.