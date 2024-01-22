Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce to hold job fair Jan. 24

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a job fair, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Youth For Christ, 266932 U.S. Highway 12, Sturgis, next door to Dairy Queen.

More than a dozen employers are expected to attend, each hiring currently.

IN addition, representatives from Michigan Works will be on-site 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the fair, to assist with resumes, interview skills and resourcing.

Some slots may be available for employers. Call 651-5758.

For employers that are registered, there also is a discussion panel involving 18- to 24-year-olds. Focus is what it’s like to be “Gen Z” in the workforce.

Sponsors for the fair are Abbott, Burr Oak Tool, GT Independence, Sturgis Bank and Stutzman Brothers Meats.