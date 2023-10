At left, Sturgis High School crowned their homecoming royalty during halftime of Friday’s football game against Otsego. Matt Wickey (left) was named king and Lilliana Luna-Lilly (right) was named queen. Photo courtesy Brandon Watson

At right, Burr Oak High School crowned their homecoming royalty during halftime of Friday’s football game against Athens. The king and queen were Damian Johnson (left) and Amy Ledyard (right). Photo provided