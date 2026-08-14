Sturgis City Commission approves budget details, hospital bonding Work session focuses on airport topics

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Aug 12 held a public hearing regarding the city budget summary and appropriation resolution and fee schedule, adopting each, following brief overview and discussion.

Commissioners also approved a resolution requesting redemption of the city building authority refunding bonds, as it applies to the Sturgis Hospital project; and OK’d electric rates for billings beginning Oct. 1, 2026, and Oct. 1, 2027, and the wastewater and water rates for billings effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Prior to the regular meeting, commissioners held a work session regarding challenges at Kirsch Municipal Airport.

The city charter requires that the city commission adopt a budget on or before Aug. 20 and the uniform budgeting and accounting act, as amended, requires that the city commission hold a public hearing before the final adoption of its annual operating budget. This meeting fulfills the public hearing requirement for the fiscal year 2026-27 budget.

The budget as presented included changes previously discussed at city commission budget work sessions, plus minor revisions included in the July 15 draft, which involves the following changes:

Downtown Development Authority revenue increased by $7,500 and expenditure increased by $8,500 for the purchase of a public art sculpture and an applicable grant to cover a majority of the cost.

Major streets moved the North Centerville, small urban project from fiscal year 2026 to 2027.

Local streets updated total capital outlay to align with the capital plan.

In connection with hospital bonding, according to city controller Sadie Griffin, the city’s building authority currently holds general obligation bonds. The current principal amount outstanding on those tax-exempt bonds is just over $5.44 million.

During the budget process and reviews of economic factors, city staff recommended the use of $3 million to call a portion of the existing hospital bonds outstanding. Use of the funds would bring the outstanding principal balance of the bonds to $2.455 million, while maintaining the current maturity date of 2034.

That reduces the annual debt service obligation to $295,175 in fiscal year 2027 and averages $295,000 for the remainder of the bond obligation, allowing for increased cash flow, Griffin said.

The state marijuana tax funds will continue to be dedicated toward paying the bond obligation, Griffin said.

Airport discussion

At the airport work session, John Bartelt, CEO of Bartelt Aviation, and Galen Geigley, a member of the city’s airport advisory committee, addressed the commission.

Bartelt Aviation has operated in Sturgis since 1983, and currently employs nine people.

Bartelt said the city is “extremely dysfunctional” when it comes to providing “routine business services.”

He said he has faced difficulty obtaining a land lease, and is unable to complete airport improvements.

The land lease process is in its 13th month, Bartelt said. He said he has consulted with mayor Frank Perez, airport manager Tom Sikorski and previous city manager Andrew Kuk. So far he has spent about $20,000 in legal fees in connection with the lease and property transfer.

“Whoever is going to run the various departments, needs to assign people to do things.”

Bartelt suggested having city attorney TJ Reed meet with Bartelt’s attorney to make the process proceed more smoothly.

“We don’t have enough people in charge who can manage things well,” Bartelt said.

Geigley said he had intended to build a facility at the airport, and in an 18-month span, encountered “one barrier after the other.”

“It finally got to the point, trying to get a permit submitted, that wasn’t good enough … (it was) very unorganized on how to proceed. He contacted three builders, two refused to work with the city due to the building department … I canceled the project, because there was too much uncertainty. Cost was getting out of hand.”

“I’m just trying to get a little bit more information on the building department and how it operates … so maybe we can work together, so we can grow the city.

By Geigley’s estimate, his building project could have produced at least $200,000 in lease revenue and property tax for the city over a 30-year period.

“Together, we can make our community better, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Both Bartelt and Geigley said city officials have been friendly during all discussions, but progress has not been adequate.

No formal decisions were made after the work session, but interim city manager Doug Terry gave a brief response to the general concerns presented at the session.

“An airport is very complicated from the standpoint that we have to follow strict Michigan aeronautics code and we have to follow FAA code,” Terry said. “Land on which a building is built has to be owned by the city. That being the case, we did a staff review of the history of everything, all the meetings, all the permits, all the applications that went through. Somewhere in the conversation, I think it was lost, the reason why we have strict building codes is because this city, this body has adopted a building code which we adhere to.”

Terry said the city is not dissuading anyone from doing business here.

“We want them to do business here,” he said. “However, we don’t have strict standards. We own the land, they own the buildings. Maybe the solution is that we build the building and lease it back to them. Why? Because, just like all of us, we have limited time on this earth, and it makes it easier to resell or re-lease a building. Some people wouldn’t be in favor of that, maybe the other solution is they build a building, and lease it back to us.”

There are various approaches that must be explored, he said.

“We do have an expectation of things being built in a proper manner and to do anything different is irresponsible on our part … airports are nothing that can be ’skimped’ on.”

Terry noted that has worked as an airport manager during his career.