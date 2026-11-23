

Don Merkle addresses Sturgis city commissioners regarding a petition to ban construction of mosques.

(Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

At its meeting on Nov. 23, Sturgis City Commission rejected a proposed ordinance to prohibit construction of Islamic mosques.

The roll-call vote was unanimous, among commissioners in attendance. Richard Bir and Daniel Boring were absent.

Don Merkle, 128 S. Nottawa St., submitted a local proposal petition form to the city, on Nov. 9.

The initiative section of the city charter states that any proposed ordinance may be submitted to the commission by petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to 15 percent of the total vote cast for commissioner at the (most-recent) municipal election.

According to city clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes, the at-large commissioner position received 2,009 valid votes at the Nov. 3 general election. Based on that, an initiative would require 301 valid petition signatures. The submitted petition was reviewed and contains 316 valid signatures, a sufficient amount to proceed, Rhodes said.

The petition proposal was presented as follows: “The city of Sturgis to prohibit the construction of any Islamic mosque with the city of Sturgis now or forever, the reason set forth as follows: The Islamic religion is founded and sustained by violence and destruction of all other religions. It is therefore incompatible with the U.S. Constitution in that it violates the First Amendment protecting religious freedom.”

Based on city charter, within 30 days after the presentation to the commission of such petition, the board either may approve the ordinance as requested, or call a special election.

At the meeting, Merkle presented a statement to commissioners.

“America was founded as a Christian nation, we remain a Christian nation and we will always be a Christian nation, and we will never yield one inch of this country to Islam. Islam is, in fact, nothing more than a terrorist organization disguised as a religion, hell-bent on killing Christians and Jews, and should be eradicated from the United States with all haste. Islam has lost the right to be practiced as a religion in the United States.”

City attorney TJ Reed informed commissioners that such an ordinance would be unenforceable.

“My opinion (is), you cannot adopt that as an ordinance, because it’s not enforceable. It violates the U.S Constitution, Michigan Constitution, it violates other provisions of state and federal law. It would not be upheld.”

“I can’t see any court allowing that ordinance, the way it is written, to be enforced. A blanket ban … exclusionary zoning in general, regardless of what you’re trying to exclude, is very frowned-upon, regardless if it has to do with any constitutionally protected right, such as freedom of religion … I don’t believe that ordinance would be upheld in court.”

After Merkle’s presentation, and prior to the vote, several commissioners commented on the proposal.

Aaron Miller, at-large commissioner said he knows Merkle well, but cannot support the initiative.

“I share this out of love — I consider you my friend, you’re my neighbor and I love you very much. You’re a kind person, I know you are. But this petition is not kind, it’s not America. It’s not the America I want.”

Justin Wickey, 2nd precinct commissioner, said the petition “seeks to take a freedom from some of our fellow Americans. It strips a specific people group from their dignity and quality … This petition is based on fear.”

Marvin Smith, 3rd precinct commissioner, cited the First Amendment segment that states, “Congress shall make no law respecting establishment of religion.”

“And in this instance, we are acting as ‘Congress’ for the city,” and cannot approve the proposal “(even) if we wanted to.”

Jeff Mullins, vice mayor and commissioner in Precinct 1, said he is “shocked” that more than 300 residents signed the petition.

“I would ask every one of those 316 if they attend a church,” Mullins said. “And if they do and they believe this is the best thing to do and put their signature on a petition, I would question their hearts, as so-called Christians.”

Mayor Frank Perez concluded the discussion this way: “I’m disappointed we’re even talking about this. To me, this is pure hate, and that doesn’t belong in our city.”

Madeline Wickey, a resident, also addressed the commission prior to the vote, expressing disapproval.

Wickey said as she went to cast her vote Nov. 3 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, she noticed a man sitting in a chair along the side of the street.

“He was holding a poster displaying the words, ‘Sign this petition to get rid of Islam.’ To say the very least, I was shocked, I was angry and I was heartbroken. This proposal clearly goes against our First Amendment right to religious freedom, protected in our wonderful Bill of Rights. The same right that grants me, and many others in this community, the freedom and safety to attend church and worship on Sunday mornings. Outside of the unconstitutionality, the prevalent existence of Islamophobia in Sturgis breaks my heart. Not only does this hateful petition exist, but people signed it. Many of them signing in the name of Christianity. As a follower of Christ, this is absolutely baffling to me. The basis of Christianity is love.”

After the commission meeting concluded, Rhodes responded to a question from Sturgis Sentinel, specifically if the proposal still could go to a vote. Rhodes said it is unlikely, unless the city is ordered by a court to do so.

There is no evidence that there has been a recent proposal by any person or group to construct a mosque within the city limits.