Sturgis City Commission could make a decision this week regarding an agreement with Douglas Terry to serve as interim city manager.

The commission plans to discuss a draft agreement at its July 8 meeting, said city clerk/treasurer Ken Rhodes.

City attorney TJ Reed has been in contact with Terry and is completing the draft, which will be emailed to members of the commission for review, prior to the meeting.

Commissioners and the city intend to finalize a decision prior to current manager Andrew Kuk’s resignation, which becomes effective July 24. A specific start date for the interim is pending.

At the June 22 meeting, commissioners conducted an interview with Terry for the role. Terry was the sole candidate. Others the city contacted were unable to apply, due to prior commitments.

Since retiring as a city manager in Litchfield, Terry has served as interim manager in several Michigan communities, most recently in Albion. He also worked in that capacity in Hillsdale (2015-2026).

Terry was city manager in Litchfield from 2006 to 2021, and served in that capacity previously in Standish (1982-95), Gaylord (1995-98) and Escanaba (2002-2006).

Kuk announced his resignation in April, about three years after assuming the role, succeeding Mike Hughes. For nearly 15 years before that, Kuk had worked as assistant to the city manager and assistant manager.

In a separate matter at the July 8 meeting, the city commission expects to received a report from Kathryn Myers, executive director of Sturgis Neighborhood Program, regarding current and upcoming projects.