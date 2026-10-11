Sturgis commissioner Aaron Miller responds to probe, says Perez ‘should not be mayor’



Aaron Miller and Frank Perez at a meeting of Sturgis City Commission, December 2023. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

Aaron Miller, at-large member of Sturgis City Commission, has called for the resignation of mayor Frank Perez.

Miller’s comments are part of a statement released Oct. 11, regarding an independent investigation, released in late September.

“The city’s investigation report, which I encourage the public to examine for themselves, clearly shows a mayor who is willing to hold secret meetings, lie on behalf of even his allies on the commission and exert unauthorized pressure on the city’s highest-ranked employee to force him to resign,” Miller stated.

The “highest-ranked employee” pertains to Andrew Kuk, who resigned April 22, 2026, and officially left the position July 24. Doug Terry is serving as interim.

“Those actions have now cost the city $280,000, a capable city manager, and the future ability to hire a new effective city manager,” Miller said.

On Sept. 23, the city commission agreed to release findings of the probe, a process that was prompted by a resolution presented by Miller to the board at the May 27 board meeting, and approved by the commission in an 8-0 roll-call vote. Perez was not in attendance at that meeting. The resolution alleged there was cause to believe there was wrongdoing by some commissioners that may have led to Kuk’s decision to resign.



Jeffrey Canfield of Miller Johnson led the independent investigation. Interviewed were Perez, Miller, commissioners Cathi Abbs, Richard Bir, Dan Boring, Marvin Smith, Justin Wickey, Linda Harrington (who resigned from her seat April 22), vice mayor Jeff Mullins, city attorney TJ Reed, Kuk and an unnamed city employee.

Aspects of the report explore whether a violation of the open meetings act may have occurred, stemming from several meetings, beginning in March, involving some or all of Abbs, Bir, Harrington, Perez and Smith, related to concerns presented by a city employee about Kuk. Topics discussed at those meetings were not brought formally to the commission, in closed or open session, according to the analysis. In one instance of communication, Perez told some commissioners “we have the votes” necessary to remove Kuk as manager.

The investigation report states Perez violated Chapter IX, section 4(n) of the city charter, and “acted in a manner inconsistent with” section 1 of the city commission procedural policy.

The probe determined no violation of the open meetings act took place, but urged education of commissioners regarding city employment policies and procedure for employee complaints in general, and reinforcement of compliance with OMA.



On Oct. 2, Perez released a statement regarding the report’s conclusions.

“As mayor of Sturgis, my commitment to this community has always guided me through three decades of service,” Perez said. “However, when faced with the allegations raised in March 2026, I allowed my initial feelings of frustration and confusion to cloud my judgment. For those actions, and for the impact they had, I offer my sincere and unreserved apologies to the city commissioners, city staff, my family and the residents of Sturgis.”

In Miller’s statement, he says the investigation “shows a pattern of meetings held over secret breakfasts, through hidden text messages, in private business offices, in the dark and out of the public eye.”

“Frank Perez should not be the mayor of Sturgis,” Miller said. “There is no defensible reason at this point to say that he should be. His actions have directly led to cascading consequences that don’t just fix themselves.”

In the Nov. 3 election, Perez is running for re-election in Precinct 4, along with challenger Stoney A. Summey. Miller is running unopposed for re-election to the at-large seat.

Miller said Perez should resign as a city commissioner effective immediately, and concede his election “for the good of Sturgis.”

“I call on him to resign and accordingly I ask other public officials and residents of Sturgis to join me in calling for the same. Without a response from the public, I am concerned that Mayor Perez and his club of commissioners will only grow more emboldened in their behavior.”’



Sturgis Sentinel sought comment from Perez regarding Miller’s statement, but a response had not been received early Oct. 12.

Actual cost of the investigation is $78,761.77, and is paid through the city’s general fund legal fees, according to Sadie Griffin, city controller, about 52 percent of the budgeted amount available.

Miller said comments in his statement are solely his opinion, and are not intended on behalf of the city commission or the city of Sturgis.

He said the investigation “paints a clear portrait of two sets of commissioners.”

“One set holds secret meetings not announced to the public, coordinating their actions outside the public eye and causing destructive consequences for this city. The other set of commissioners respects the law, abides by the city charter, listens to the city commission’s legal counsel with sober consideration, and does not hold secret meetings or threaten forced resignations without due process.”

His statement does not specify which commissioners belong to each “set.”

Miller said this is his final public comment regarding the situation.

“It now remains for the residents of Sturgis to determine what they want to do with the information that has been released to them.”