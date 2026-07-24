Sturgis District Library seeks millage renewal 

Sturgis District Library will ask voters to authorize continuing an annual millage in an amount not to exceed 1.0548 mills ($1.0548 per $1,000 of taxable value), for a period of 10 years, 2026 through 2035, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law.

This is a renewal of the operating millage passed in 2006 and renewed in 2016.

Estimate of the revenue the library will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Sturgis District Library in the first year (2026) is approximately $724,000.

By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the city of Sturgis Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The Brownfield capture relates to a few projects in the area that use tax capture for economic development, said Ken Rhodes, clerk/treasurer for the city of Sturgis. A small portion of the tax levy from almost all tax entities is captured to reimburse the developer for eligible activities in the redevelopment. For the district library, that typically is $5,000 to $6,000, Rhodes said.

Initially, the library millage was set at 1.1 mills and now is 1.0548 with Headlee rollback.

According to Michigan Municipal League, Headlee requires a local unit of government to reduce its millage when annual growth on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation. The local unit’s millage rate gets “rolled back,” so resulting growth in property tax revenue, community-wide, is no more than the rate of inflation.

Todd Reed, director at Sturgis District Library, outlined some details of the proposal and various library initiatives and activities made possible with the millage.

Compared to Michigan libraries in SDL’s class size, the millage is 8% below average, Reed said. The per capita income is 21% less than average and staffing full-time equivalent is 13% less than average, Reed said.

Michigan public libraries rely on local millages for 77% of revenue on average, with Sturgis District Library closer to 79%, he said.

“Since the millage renewal in 2016, (Sturgis District Library) has prioritized outreach and programming to inspire community engagement resulting in event attendance 38% higher than our library class average,” Reed said. “One of our favorite activities is to give away free books during the summer lunch program, Meet Up & Eat Up.”

In 2026, the library expects to give away about 2,000 books, Reed said.

Several programs “contribute to local quality of life,” Reed said, including “Story Walk” at Trojan Timbers, summer reading for all ages, story times throughout the year, parade entries, book clubs, paint class and puzzle contests.

If the proposal is not approved, library officials and board would determine what changes are essential and ask the community to reconsider a millage, Reed said.

Complete ballot language

District Library

Sturgis District Library Millage Renewal Proposal

Shall the Sturgis District Library, County of St. Joseph, be authorized to levy a millage annually in an amount not to exceed 1.0548 mills ($1.0548 per $1,000 of taxable value), which is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2025, against all taxable property within the Sturgis District Library district for a period of 10 years, 2026 through 2035, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Sturgis District Library will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Sturgis District Library in the first year (2026) is approximately $724,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the city of Sturgis Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

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