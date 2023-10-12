Sturgis Farmers Market moving to Oaklawn Park beginning in 2024

Sturgis City Commission approved a request to move Sturgis Farmers Market from the TSC parking lot to Oaklawn Park, effective spring 2024.

Jamie Allen, a representative from Sturgis Farmers Market, requested use of the north side of the park, in the “island” area. Parking for customers would be along the paths/roads around the island, with a preference to use the lot at Foursquare Church, if it gives approval.

Doyle, Recreation and Parks Board had approved the request to be sent to the city commission for consideration.

The market’s schedule typically is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May-October.

Norm Allen, IT manager for city of Sturgis, submitted a written request to the commission on behalf of Sturgis Farmers Market.

He said the farmers market seeks a “quieter” venue, with shade, helpful during high temperature in summer.

Parking for customers would be along the paths/roads around the island area of the park.

Norm Allen said the highest vendor count during the past eight years at TSC has peaked at about 12.

The main area is roughly 80-by-50 feet, comfortably allowing three rows of vendors, 21 total. An “overflow” vendor area allows for an additional 28 vendors.

Customer attendance for most Saturday markets has averaged 150, with most of those comprising families of two to four, he said. Average vehicle count per hour is 13. If that trend continues, the circle drive area should provide enough space for casual park attendees.

Although organizers don’t anticipate food-truck vendors at the site, there is space to accommodate it.

Commissioner Brandon Kinsey asked if the market will have less visibility compared to the current location on South Centerville Road, and perhaps won’t draw as many customers.

It will require enhanced advertising, Jamie Allen said.

“Regular customers will come … we want a more park atmosphere,” she told the commission. “We really need more vendors.”

Mayor Jeff Mullins said he likes the idea of having the market in a park.