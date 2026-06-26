Sturgis Fest ’26 enters weekend phase

Cycles line U.S. 12 for Sturgis Fest’s “Bike Night,” June 25, 2026. (Dennis Volkert/Sentinel)

Sturgis Fest continued Thursday, with the central daily theme of “Bike Night.” Motorcyclists filled downtown, and activities included sidewalk sales, music by Sweet Jonny Knox and Whoa, Man!

The festival continues Friday and Saturday. Here’s a summary of attractions.

June 26: Sidewalk sales noon-9 p.m. Car cruise-in, 4-7 p.m., specific location TBD. Hispanic heritage celebration, 4-8 p.m. at Free Church Park, with live music by Grupo Musical Renacer Norteno and Juliette Mendoza. Parade begins at 7 p.m. (U.S. 12 downtown closed to traffic at 3 p.m.)

June 27: All Sports Day. Pepper’s Hope Dog Rescue 5K, 8 a.m. at Sturgis Middle School. Dave Locey Youth Triathlon, 8 a.m. at Sturgis High School. Tennis tournament, 9 a.m. at Augspurger Courts. Fireworks at dusk, Kirsch Municipal Airport.

This is the 14th year for “Sturgis Fest.” The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sturgis Fest was adapted and expanded from the short-lived “Dam Days,” which was developed as a successor to traditional Michigan Week activities.