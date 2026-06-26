Sturgis Fest kickoff recap: Capman, Lindblom honored as Citizens of the Year Deborah Mayer is keynote speaker

Deb Capman

Barry Lindblom

Deborah Mayer

By Dennis Volkert

“Sturgis Fest” 2026 got underway June 13 with a kickoff dinner at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

At the ceremony, Citizens of the Year Deb Capman and Barry Lindblom were honored. Keynote speaker was Deborah Mayer, an alumna of Sturgis High School and longtime opera singer and music teacher.

Capman moved to Sturgis in the mid-1960s and graduated from Sturgis Public Schools in 1974. She has dedicated nearly 50 years to the banking and trust industry. She has supported numerous school initiatives and has served on the board of directors for Thurston Woods Village for almost 20 years.

After receiving the COTY award, Capman said she is “truly honored and humbled.”

“I do not volunteer or serve this community with the expectation of receiving an award, it is about giving back to the people and places that make this community a great place to live and raise a family.”

“I was blessed to be raised by parents who always volunteered.”

Her mother, almost 93, continues to volunteer.

Capman thanked her husband and daughters for their continuous encouragement and support.

She reflected on her two-decade involvement on the board at Thurston Woods.

“What a blessing it has been to be part of an organization that is so important to the senior population in our community.”

In her conclusion, Capman urged others to contribute.

“I encourage everyone here to find ways, big or small, to make a difference. Spread some kindness, together, we can accomplish far more than any one person ever could alone.”

Lindblom has been a resident of Sturgis for the past 12 years. In 2015, he purchased Meyers Automotive Service, where he currently serves as master mechanic. Lindblom has helped to facilitate the donation of vehicles through Cars for Vets. Community involvement includes support of local schools, robotics teams, youth sports and literacy initiatives.

Lindblom expressed gratitude and humility for receiving the Citizen of the Year honor, “something I never expected.”

He said anything worthy of recognition is due to lessons his father taught him.

“First, he taught me to be nice to everyone … he believed every person deserves kindness and respect, and I’ve tried to live by that every day. Second, he taught me that your word matters. Say what you’ll do, then do what you say. Third, he taught me that if you see something that needs to be done, and you can do it, then do it. Don’t assume it’s somebody else’s responsibility.”

He said communities become stronger when ordinary people step forward and help.

The selection of Mayer as featured speaker appropriately fits the theme of this year’s festival, “A Night at the Musical.”

In her speaking segment, Mayer, a 1986 graduate of Sturgis High School, outlined sources of inspiration to pursue music and theater.

Mayer said her first exposure to a musical came in her youth, when she was able to watch a rehearsal, then performance, of “1776,” presented by Sturgis Civic Players at Sturges-Young, during the bicentennial year in 1976.

Exposing children to music can be a life-changer, Mayer said.

“We never know when a performance will spark a child’s curiosity,” she said.

Mayer received her Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from Indiana University. In 2006, she began teaching voice at University of Notre Dame. She values her role in education and takes pride in the accomplishments of her students, those who have remained in music and others who went on to other professions.

Musical theater is unique to the American experience, she said, and involves a combination of storytelling and music.

“Musical theater can make you laugh, cry, dream and connect with each other.”

“Music doesn’t end when the curtain comes down. Keep local theater alive.”

Mayer made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Gerhilde in “Die Walküre” in Robert LePage’s production of “The Ring Cycle.” Her Paris debut was at Théâtre du Châtelet in the role of Ada in Richard Wagner’s opera “Die Feen.”

Additional career highlights include the title role in “Aida” and Madame Lidoine in Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites with Eugene Opera, Donna Anna in “Don Giovanni” at Landestheater Salzburg and Elettra in “Idomeneo” with Mainfranken Theater as part of Mozart Festival.