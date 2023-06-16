‘Sturgis Fest’ returns for ’23

Features annual favorites ‘Family Day,’ ‘Bike Night’ and ‘Electric Night Parade’

“Sturgis Fest” 2023 takes place next week.

The festival opens Tuesday, June 20, with the kickoff dinner, to honor Citizens of the Year for 2023, Debby Mathis & Ken Mills, and festival grand marshal, Carol Griffith. (Reservation deadline for this event was June 9).

Here is a roundup of some daily highlights throughout the week, with details from Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional details at www.sturgisfestmi.com.

Wednesday, June 21

Family Day

4-8 p.m., behind 306 W. Chicago Road. Features: Carnival-style rides located in the Century Bank and Trust side lot, next to the chamber of commerce. Free rides provided by Sturgis Area Community Foundation and Youth Advisory Council. Free carnival games at the depot lot. “Hometown Heroes” in the lot next to the depot – children may take a tour of fire trucks, police cars and ambulances. Hot dogs, chips, cotton candy, popcorn and soft drinks available for purchase, $1 each. Vintage baseball game, Sturgis Biscuits vs. Elkhart County Railroaders, first pitch at 6 p.m., AutoPark Ford lot next to Sturgis Historical Museum Depot. Immediately following is a free movie, “The Sandlot,” at the same location. In conjunction, “Wine Night” is 6-9 p.m. at Free Church Park. VIP tickets available for purchase at Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, HaasCaywood CP and Locey CPA. General admission tickets available on-site.

Thursday, June 22

Bike Night

U.S. 12 from the railroad crossing to Maple Street closed 3 p.m.-midnight. Downtown strip closed to accommodate motrocycle parking. Live music provided by provided by Sweet Johnny Knox, 5-6:30 p.m., followed by headliner The Jim Cummings Band on the main stage on U.S. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Beer tent at Free Church Park and food vendors near the site. In conjunction, Route 12 Harley-Davidson presents “Hogs Roll Ride” beginning at 6 p.m. from its location, 68951 White School Road and continuing into downtown. Additional attractions: adult cornhole tournament, presented by Sturgis Eagles.

Friday, June 23

Cruise-in, Hispanic Heritage Celebration and Electric Parade

Car cruise-in takes place 5-8 p.m. downtown. The first 200 classic cars arriving will receive a dash plaque, sponsored by Jon and Jen Saulnier. The second annual “Hispanic Heritage Celebration” takes place at Free Church Park, featuring music performances by Son de Mexico Mariachi (4:30-6:30 p.m.) and La Venganza Musical (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Social district with beverages at Wings Etc. Concludes with the Sturgis Fest annual “Electric Night Parade,” beginning around 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

All-sports and fireworks finale

3-on-3 basketball “Electric City Tournament” at Sturgis High School. Third annual American Volksporting Association sanctioned “Volksmarch,” in honor of sister city Weisloch, Germany. Begins at Sturgis High School and concludes at Sturgis American Legion for the 5K or back at the high school for those competing in the 10K. This is a free-admission, non-competitive walk. Walkers can take advantage of a second 5K as it heads back to the high school, or catch a ride with provided transportation. Also featured: Dave Locey Youth Triathlon, also beginning at 9 a.m. (no cost to participate) and softball games at Spence Field. The festival concludes with a fireworks finale at Kirsch Municipal Airport, beginning at dusk.

Platinum sponsors for Sturgis Fest 2023: Puff Cannabis Company, Sturgis Bank & Trust, Morgan Olson, Sturgis Area Community Foundation, Youth Advisory Council (under SACF) and Morgan Olson.

Online:

Sturgis Fest: https://www.sturgisfestmi.com

Sturgis Fest on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/sturgisfestmi

The Jim Cummings Band: http://www.thejimcummingsband.com/index.html