Sturgis High School alumni band to make debut at homecoming 2026

The Sturgis High School marching band is in collaboration for an alumni band performance for homecoming, Oct. 2.

Alumni from all decades will march alongside current high school and middle school students in the parade and perform pregame songs at the football game, including “Party Rock Anthem,” “Gangnam Style,” “Bye Bye Bye” and “Mr. Brightside,” followed by the national anthem and “Sturgis Spell.”

Those interested in participating may register at the SHS Trojan Marching Band Alumni group on Facebook, bit.ly/4y6q93T, or email Marie Cherry, musicwithmarie@gmail.com.

Cherry, Sturgis High School class of ’98, said organizing an alumni band has been a dream of hers.

“Sturgis music programs made a huge impact on my life, and my bandmates and I still share fond memories of our time together,” Cherry said.

Within days of launching the Facebook group, about a dozen people had responded, Cherry said.

Jim Whitehead, director of the SHS/SMS band, is enthusiastic about the venture.

“I am really looking forward to sharing the field with returning Sturgis band alumni,” Whitehead said.

A mandatory rehearsal takes place 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Sturgis High School band room.

The parade starts at 5 p.m., beginning downtown on U.S. 12 and proceeding to the high school via Maple and Congress streets.

Cherry had intended to get something similar rolling in 2025, but time constraint forced her to postpone it. She didn’t want to delay it any further.

“I felt that starting with something small, even without the time, energy or resources to organize and promote things the way I wanted to, would be better than putting it off again and not moving forward at all.”

Cherry hopes the alumni band will gain momentum and perhaps expand.

“I would love to see us participate in the Sturgis Fest parade, maybe do an old-school ‘band bust’ variety show, or a reunion tailgate for homecoming (in 2027),” she said. “For now, it is just a Facebook group. I’m definitely more of an idea person and not really in a place to be in charge of things, as much as I wish I could be.”

Sturgis varsity football team faces Paw Paw in the homecoming game, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Pregame show begins at 6:45 p.m.