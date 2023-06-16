Sturgis man killed in motorcycle crash

BURR OAK TWP. — A Sturgis man was killed in a crash in Burr Oak Township Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on a private property on Maystead Road in the township. Police claim the driver, a 60-year-old man from Sturgis, lost control while driving his motorcycle and struck a tree head-on. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was transported to Bronson Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, according to police, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Michigan State Police were assisted by the Burr Oak Fire Department and Lifecare Ambulance.