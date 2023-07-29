Sturgis Neighborhood Program unveils latest home-build project

Unveiling was held July 20 for Sturgis Neighborhood Program’s latest home-build, at 116 S. Orange St. It is 3-bedroom, 2-bath, with a full basement and mechanical room, 2-car garage and rear patio.

Wally Wheeler, instructor at CTE construction trades, said 34 students took part in SNP projects in the 2022-23 academic year. They included seniors and juniors at Sturgis, Centreville, Colon and White Pigeon high schools.

The final work to be completed at the Orange Street home is on the licensed professional side, for electricity, HVAC and plumbing.

Sturgis CTE construction trades is under the umbrella of St Joseph County ISD’s CTE Consortium. SNP also works in tandem with Sturgis Area Community Foundation.

Unveiling occurred a week prior to the resignation of Monica Smith, SNP’s executive director. Smith has served in that role at the non-profit agency since 2000.