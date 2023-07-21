Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education approves teaching hires, receives recap of summer academic camp

By Dennis Volkert
Roundup of news from the latest meeting of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education, Monday, July 17.
Teaching hires approved
Three teachers were approved by the board for employment at Sturgis Public Schools.
- Katie Kruse, math, Sturgis High School. Kruse has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Grand Valley State University, with a minor in physical education. Previously, she taught math at Fort Collins High School in Fort Collins, Colo.
- Marissa Proshek, science, Sturgis Middle School. Proshek has a Bachelor of Science from Austin Peay State University and a Master of Science from Troy University. She previously taught sixth and seventh grades at Tennessee Connections Academy and seventh grade at Madisonville Middle School in Madisonville, Tenn.
- Maddie Pueschel, special education, Eastwood. Pueschel, an alumna of Sturgis Public Schools, has a Bachelor of Science in primary education and intervention specialist (mild to moderate) from Definance College in Definance, Ohio. Previously, she taught first grade at Ayerseville Elementary School in Definance and has experience as a substitute teacher. She also is certified in CPR and first aid.
Summer academic camp recap
Tracie Pueschel, Title 1 teacher, gave a report regarding the 2023 “Summer Academic Camp,” which took place June 5-30 at Eastwood Elementary.
Core elements of the camp are fun and relationships, Pueschel said in an email following the meeting. It also involved education aspects. Teachers planned activities based on each grade level’s essential skills.
“This allowed us to help reinforce skills that students had learned throughout the school year, but maybe needed a little more practice before mastering those skills,” Pueschel said.
Several teachers used theme weeks and incorporated math and reading into the theme, to make it both effective and enjoyable, she said. Examples included travel, space, sharks, ice cream and camping.
“The kids were actively involved in their learning, which also helped make it fun,” she said.
For an additional camp activity, students organized a lemonade-and-cookie stand to raise funds to purchase a special-needs swing for the school playground. The effort raised about $550 toward the project, Pueschel said, with an additional contribution coming from a donor. The equipment is expected to arrive by the start of the 2023-24 academic year, Pueschel said.
More than 310 students in grades 3-5 took part in this year’s camp, nearly three times as many as in 2021.
Additional news from the meeting
- Board members and administrators watched presentations from students involved in the Sturgis-Germany student exchange program.
- Ray Sterling, director of finance, led board members on a tour of upgrades in classrooms and an outdoor site at Sturgis Central Commons.
- The board released its regular meeting schedule, through June 2024, and the Sturgis Public Schools performing arts schedule for the 2023-24 academic year.