Sturgis school district survey seeks feedback regarding strategic plan

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Aug. 11 approved a bond survey, which was sent to each household in the district via the fall newsletter.

Options to complete the survey are by QR code (included in the newsletter); at surveymonkey.com/r/SPSBondSurvey; by phone, 269-659-1501; or a paper version, available at Sturgis District Library.

Survey deadline is Aug. 31.

SPS is assessing aspects of its educational, facility, financial and operation functions, and the survey is part of that process. Educators intend to use survey results to help the district refine its strategic plan, to align with short- and long-term objectives.

Survey elements were discussed, formulated and revised by the board at its July 20 meeting.

The survey contains about 30 questions, the majority of them multiple-choice. They include a rating system for details such as quality of education; leadership from board of education; service of staff; parking; academic and athletic facilities; playground quality; safety and security features; and building appearance and maintenance.

The survey also delves into specifics of the May 2026 bond proposal, which failed at the election polls, 54% to 46%.

Respondents may indicate which basic elements of that proposal they support, and select preferred alternatives to renovation of some academic and athletic facilities.

The Board of Education decided to send the survey through the newsletter to ensure it is communicated to all community members and to save money because the newsletter was scheduled for mailing, according to superintendent Art Ebert.

After the survey period closes, the board will begin reviewing the data in September, to determine next steps, Ebert said.

The May election proposal was constructed following several months of community focus group discussion and administrative analysis.

The proposal would have authorized the district to borrow nearly $100 million through bond sales for facility upgrades and new construction projects. The proposal was structured to maintain the current debt millage rate at 7 mills, resulting in no net millage increase for taxpayers.

In a separate matter at the Aug. 11 meeting, the board approved the hiring of nine teachers:

Melisa Blashfield, special education, Wall.

Allexziss Carpenter, special education, Congress.

Ashley Garcia, fifth grade, Eastwood

Zoey Kane, third grade, Eastwood.

Bessie Lilly-Allen, kindergarten, Wenzel.

Lindsey Musser, second grade, Wenzel.

Anita Nettleman, first grade, Wall.

Jason Watson, physical education, Eastwood.

Mackenzie Watson, third grade, Eastwood.