Sturgis schools to continue exploration of esports program, beginning at club level

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Monday agreed to continue pursuit of an electronic sports program at the high school.

Esports would begin as a club endeavor, with potential to become a varsity sport.

At a meeting of the school board in September, Chad Bennett, directory of technology, and Adam McBroom, specialist in the technology department, presented the concept to administrators and board members.

Esports involve multiplayer video games played competitively, often with spectators.

Seeds of the concept were sown in spring 2022. Dorian Greening, science teacher at Sturgis High School, designed a survey, and response was “massive,” Bennett said. It received 130 responses. Of those, 79 students said they would be interested in pursuing esports, and 54 wanted additional information.

It is expected to be located in the former “Trojan Cafe” area next to the media center. Specific games may include League of Legends, Fortnite and Rocket League.

The program would require an upgrade of technology, including custom-built gaming PCs. Cost estimate for year 1 is $33,000. That involves $30,000 for computer hardware, peripherals and furniture. Computer cost estimate based on 10 systems at market value of $3,000 each. Additional expense includes $3,000 for PlayVS, a high school esports platform; and $500 for room enhancement (such as paint, logos and decor, and removal of café items).

Several organizations help to manage esports competition, similar to MHSAA for traditional sports. Those include Michigan High School Esports League (MHSEL), Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), PlayVS and Southwest Michigan Esports League (Berrien RESA).

NASEF is the “national governing body,” Bennett said. There is no cost to join.

PlayVS and its partner National Federation of State High School Associations involves team management tools and other assistance.

Schools that offer esports programs may join Southwest Michigan Esports League, similar to an athletic conference, at no cost.

In addition to offering students a leisure activity, esports helps skill-building in STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), according to Bennett. Examples are development of technical skill, data analytics and statistics.

It also taps into an extracurricular niche. According to the presentation, some statistics show 45% of students involved in esports had not participated in school sports or activities previously.

Proposed timeline: