Sturgis video scoreboard project reaches funding threshold

Sturgis Public Schools reached a funding threshold to proceed with its video scoreboard project, superintendent Art Ebert said Thursday.

The district will pay initial cost for the system, but revenue from sponsorships covers expense for at least 10 years.

Payback period could drop to five years if all sponsorship slots are filled, Ebert said.

The board of education approved the project in September 2023. The system is provided by Daktronics.

Primary use is intended for sporting events and school activities, but could be adapted for additional community events, according to Andy Hatt, athletic director.