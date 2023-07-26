Summer Celebration set for Ransom District Library

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The calendar will soon change from July to August.

And that, among other things, means it’s time once again for the annual Summer Celebration at the Ransom District Library.

This year’s celebration, which features an island party theme, is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ransom head of patron services Analiese Mattson is one of the event’s organizers.

“This is just such a fun event,” she said. “There really is something for all ages.”

The Summer Celebration, which is sponsored by the Friends of Ransom District Library, will feature the sounds of a familiar band.

Kalamazoo-based reggae band Zion Lion has become a favorite at Ransom. Not only did the band play at last year’s Summer Celebration—which doubled as a grand-opening celebration for the new library—but they also played the final concert at the old library building.

And given the theme of this year’s event, Zion Lion was again an obvious choice.

“Reggae music just feels like summer,” Mattson said. “This really comes across in Zion Lion’s music. They always get the audience on their feet dancing.”

The band also likes to get Ransom director Joe Gross—a longtime music-lover and guitarist— involved in the show when possible.

“Joe played guitar with the band last year and I’m sure it will happen again this year, too,” Mattson said.

While listening to Zion Lion’s sweet sounds, attendees can also munch on some sweet treats.

The Sugar Palace Baker—located in downtown Plainwell—will be on hand offering their rum punch cupcakes for sale. And free ice cream will be available courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

And for those who want other varieties of food, fear not. Because food truck offerings will be available from both the Mobile Crave and PJW Creole Cuisine.

“The food is delicious,” Mattson said.

A bounce house will also be available for children.

According to Mattson, preparing for the Summer Celebration is definitely a team effort.

“The whole staff gets involved with these larger programs, so it is refreshing for some of the staff to break from their normal routine,” she said. “Plus, we get to celebrate with the whole community and join in the fun … and the food.”

For more information about the Summer Celebration or other upcoming events at Ransom District Library, visit ransomlibrary.org.