Supreme Court heard oral arguments over drowning death

By James Windell

The Michigan Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the lawsuit brought by the family of Brandon Chambers against the City of South Haven.

Arguments were heard on Wednesday, October 7, 2026 – exactly six years and one day after 18-year-old Chambers drowned off South Beach in Lake Michigan.

Chambers, of the Jackson, Michigan area, and his friends had been swimming when he struggled in the choppy water. His friends were successfully rescued, but Chambers went under.

Last year the Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s ruling by deciding that South Haven has governmental immunity. At the Court of Appeals, attorneys argued about liability and over the details of how South Haven spends revenue generated from its beaches. Although oral arguments were heard from both sides, the Michigan Supreme Court could uphold or reverse the lower court’s order – or issue its own interpretation of the case.

The legal battle centers on the proprietary function exception to governmental immunity, with the plaintiff (the estate of Brandon Chambers) arguing the city prioritized beach profits over safety. Attorney Ron Marienfeld, representing the estate of Brandon Chambers, opened the hearing by detailing the 2020 drowning of 18-year-old Chambers at South Beach. Marienfeld noted that at the time of the drowning, the city discontinued lifeguards in favor of a cheaper flag warning system. On the day of the drowning, flags were set to yellow despite hazardous conditions.

The plaintiff highlighted a nearly identical scenario two years later involving a young couple who were ages 19 and 21.

“In the month they died, there was four drownings on the beaches of South Haven, all under yellow flag conditions,” Marienfeld said. “We believe these actions are not only evidence of negligence, they’re additional proof of the primary purpose being the profits of the beach activity. There are very specific facts in this case, and a favorable decision is not going to leave your land private. Municipal liability has already been argued, however, the Court of Appeals’ majority stance will be a playbook for municipalities to avoid liability.”

For the Michigan Supreme Court, the primary legal question is whether the Court of Appeals erred in finding no question of fact regarding the application of the proprietary function exception. Marienfeld argued that the city’s primary purpose for the beach is pecuniary profit, citing public statements where officials noted $25,000 from beach fines and fees going into the general fund after a single weekend.

Marienfeld characterized the city’s financial records as “muddled” and accused the City’s Finance Director, Michele Argue, of being evasive during depositions by repeatedly stating “I don’t know” regarding specific transfers, including one exceeding $600,000.

Michael Berger, representing the City of South Haven, countered that the beach is intended to be a self-sustaining public green space rather than a profit-generating enterprise. Berger argued that the city actually foregoes significant tax revenue by keeping the expensive beachfront property public rather than allowing private development.

“We have to come forth with evidence demonstrating that the proprietary function exception is not fulfilled,” Berger stated. “Then it is the respondent’s burden to come forth with evidence, not speculation and conjecture through counsel or experts or other witnesses, to rebut that and create a genuine issue of material fact. We met our burden. Plaintiff did not. The Court of Appeals majority came to the correct conclusion.”

The defense maintained that for the proprietary exception to apply, profits must be used for purposes unrelated to the beach, such as building a new city hall or police department, which he said was not happening there.

Both sides referenced the cases of Coleman v. Kootsillas (City of Riverview Landfill; 456 Mich 615; 1998) and Dextrom v. Wexford County (287 Mich App 406; 2010). The two cases are relevant to the question whether the City of South Haven qualifies for the proprietary function exception to governmental immunity under Michigan’s Governmental Tort Liability Act. Are South Haven’s operation of its beaches a governmental function (immune from suit) or a proprietary, profit-oriented activity, which is not immune?

In Coleman v. Kootsillas, one of Michigan’s leading proprietary-function cases, a worker was injured at the City of Riverview’s municipal landfill. While the city argued governmental immunity, the issue was whether the landfill operation was actually a business enterprise generating revenue. The Michigan Supreme Court held that the landfill qualified as a proprietary function.

The Dextrom v. Wexford County case refined the analysis used to determine whether an activity is proprietary. Nearby property owners sued Wexford County over contamination allegedly caused by a county landfill. The county asserted governmental immunity. In its decision, the Court of Appeals emphasized a two-part test: 1) The activity must be conducted primarily for the purpose of producing a pecuniary profit, and 2) The activity must not be one normally supported by taxes or fees. The court also stressed that merely producing surplus revenue does not automatically make something proprietary. The focus is on the government’s primary purpose and overall operation.

In ruling for the City of South Haven, the Michigan Court of Appeals relied heavily on the idea that South Haven’s beaches were operated primarily for public recreation and safety, not profit, even if they generated revenue.

Marienfeld argued that an evidentiary hearing is necessary to flesh out the facts, as the current record contains conflicting expert affidavits and testimony.

Berger countered by stating that the plaintiff’s expert relied on speculation and conjecture, which is insufficient to overcome a motion for summary disposition.

“We have the Coleman case, which is a complete opposite case, right?” Berger said. “That’s the case where they’re bringing – they have clients for a landfill from other communities, from Canada. They’re getting millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars and using it to reduce taxes. They’re using it to pay for a new city hall, a new police department, things completely unrelated to operating the landfill. And that’s how the plaintiff in that case met that burden. That’s just simply not the situation here, where the city itself was saying, ‘Here are our profits, if we have any, and we’re using it to offset the expenses for operating this beach that’s there for the public enjoyment.’”

In his rebuttal, Marienfeld pointed out that the city is currently reinstating lifeguards, and he suggested that the method of funding these new safety measures would further prove the plaintiff’s point about the City’s financial capabilities and motives.

Chief Justice Megan Cavanagh concluded the session by stating the case would be submitted for the court’s consideration.