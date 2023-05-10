Suspect arrested, to be arraigned on charges in death of Road Commission employee

PAW PAW – Working in conjunction with the Michigan State Police, the Van Buren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has authorized charges against an adult suspect for the events occurring on or about March 3, 2023, involving the death of a Van Buren County Road Commission employee.

The suspect was charged with Count 1 – operating while intoxicated causing death – a 15-year felony; Count 2 – moving violation – causing death in a work or school bus zone – a 15-year felony; and Count 3 – motor vehicle – operation without security – a one year misdemeanor.

The suspect was arrested May 8, by Michigan State Police and was transported to the Van Buren County Jail, awaiting arraignment on these charges.