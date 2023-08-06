Suspect in two Sturgis homicides shot, killed by officer

STURGIS — The search for a man suspected in two homicides Saturday night ended in the suspect being killed by police.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, 30-year-old David Keith Algarin, Jr., was shot and killed by police following a pursuit Sunday morning in Branch County.

An officer from the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, police claim, located Algarin driving through the city of Sturgis Sunday around 11:10 a.m., which led to a chase involving Sturgis police and St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies after attempting to stop Algarin and his vehicle. According to WOOD-TV, the chase ended on M-86 near Kane Road in Branch County’s Matteson Township, where Algarin was fatally shot by an officer.

It is unknown who shot Algarin, and the shooting is now being investigated by Michigan State Police. A press conference is set for Monday afternoon, Aug. 7.

Algarin was a suspect in two homicides that occurred Saturday night in the Sturgis area.

According to the Sturgis Police Department, at 10:43 p.m., their department was called to the area of South Centreville Road and South Street for a report of a shooting victim. That victim, a 39-year-old woman from Sturgis, was transported to Bronson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While the first shooting was being investigated, police said a second victim was located in the 31000 block of U.S. 12. According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, they found the victim, a 61-year-old man, fatally shot.

The two shootings Saturday remain under investigation. Anyone with any information on the ongoing investigations are asked to call St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

30-year-old David Keith Algarin, Jr., a suspect in two homicides that occurred in the Sturgis area Saturday night, was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in Branch County. (Photos courtesy St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department)