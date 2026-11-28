THREE RIVERS — A man was arrested in Three Rivers Wednesday following what police claim was the discovery of a mobile meth lab during a traffic stop.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old John Franklin Wadley on two charges, including second-offense meth possession, after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for what deputies claim was a window tint violation in Three Rivers.

During the stop, deputies claim, the deputy performing the stop developed suspicions of possible narcotic activity and requested assistance from the Three Rivers Police Department’s K-9 unit. After an exterior sniff of the vehicle, police claim, there was a positive alert from the K-9.

A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of suspected meth, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and what deputies claim were “several components consistent with the operation of a mobile methamphetamine laboratory.” Deputies also claim a substance recovered from the vehicle later tested positive for meth. Evidence recovered from the vehicle is being submitted to the Michigan State Police forensic lab for further analysis.

Along with the meth possession charge, Wadley is also charged with possession of a radio capable of receiving police or certain other assigned frequencies by a convicted felon. Additional charges related to operating and maintaining a drug lab may also be added, pending the results of the forensic test and further investigation.

Assisting the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were the Three Rivers Police Department, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, and the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team.