SYCA preview: Creedence Revived recaptures impact of CCR

Creedence Revived opens the 2026-27 Performance Series at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

“Bad Moon Rising.” “Proud Mary.” “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

That’s only a sample of hits released by Creedence Clearwater Revival within a three-year span in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. The group churned out 11 additional top-10 singles.

Creedence Revived, a tribute group based in Chicago, continues to re-ignite those classics, and has a specific focus to do so, according to lead vocalist Rich Perez.

“We play the music as if we wrote it,” Perez said. “We perform as if we were the original band.”

Creedence Revived performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts. It’s the opening show of SYCA’s 2026-27 Performance Series.

Creedence revived formed in 2008, under a different name. The current lineup comprises Perez, JD King (guitar), Graham Czach (bass) and Tony Montana (drums).

Perez has performed on stage with renowned artists such as George Clinton, Bad Company, Foghat, Foreigner, Gin Blossoms, Joe Nichols and Alex Lingerwood from Santana. He also works as a professional singer with Encore 33.

In 2010, he performed for three-time Grammy Award winner Pink, who praised him as an “insanely great singer,” according to Creedence Revived’s website.

King is teacher, writer, composer, guitarist, drummer, vocalist, and banjoist that’s been performing live since the age of thirteen. He also is a founding member of the Kankakee, Ill., band, Coopers Grove.

Czach has toured with Creedence Revived, his solo band and numerous other artists, including Rebel Rampage, Hey Champ, Chicago Afrobeat Project, GMG, Audiodream, Goldford, Andrew Ripp and Secondhand Smoke.

Montana started playing drums at age 8. In addition to Creedence Revived, he runs Spiral Groove Studios, producing many area bands, and has an original two-man loop show called The Dub Currents.

Perez’s musical influences span a wide swath: Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Johnny Cash. But he is especially fond of CCR, from both the standpoint of a listener and a musician.

“It was some of the first music I learned to play on the guitar,” he said. “The songs are unforgettable,”

Perez has gained the nickname of “the chameleon” for being able to shift vocal style. It took a while to reach the uniqueness of CCR’s John Fogerty.

“I’ve been able to mimic lots of different singers, but Fogerty’s voice is very unique,” Perez said. “I will never have it quite exact, but I do put a little bit of me in there and it seems to fit right in. The most challenging (aspect) is the pure power Fogerty had on those records. I push myself every show to achieve it and never let off.”

Creedence Revived’s other members were influenced by CCR in how they learned to play their instruments, which helps the entire unit, Perez said.

“When put all put together, the chemistry just happens.”

Creedence Clearwater Revival formed in 1968 in El Cerrito, California, by singer-guitarist and primary songwriter John Foghtery, his brother, Tom, on rhythm guitar, bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford. The members have been together since 1959, first as The Blue Velvets, then The Golliwogs. Two of its albums, “Green River” (1969) and “Cosmo’s Factory” (1970) topped the Billboard 200 chart. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

In advance of the Sturges-Young show, Perez took part in a Q&A with Sturgis Sentinel, discussing CCR’s impact and Creedence Revived’s approach to the material. Some responses are edited for clarity.

Sturgis Sentinel: CCR churned out several albums and quite a few hits within a short span in the late-‘60s/early ‘70s, but some critic reviews were lukewarm at the time. Do you think the band still is somewhat overlooked in the classic rock canon, or has its appeal strengthened?

Rich Perez: The songs are timeless and still in the top charts to this day, with billions of streams. From my experience, one of the things people don’t remember is that Creedence Clearwater revival wrote all those songs. People know the songs, but I hear this comment all the time: “I forgot how many hits these guys have!” John Fogerty really is one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

SS: Creedence Revived strives to perform as if it’s actually CCR. What type of elements are involved to embody that? Is it different from simply “remaking” a group’s sound and stage presence?

Perez: We put on a show. It’s not just “play the record.” We give our all every note we perform. That’s the similarity. We are not acting. We are performing like they did.

SS: Are some songs more difficult to perfect?

Perez: A few songs are tougher than others, but in general, we do our best to add a show element to the performances.

SS: What do each of the other members of Creedence Revived bring to the group?

Perez: Raw authentic power. (Montana) has a unique yet very rock ’n’ roll style. (Czach) has studied everything from his rock roots to an upright jazz performer. JD grew up playing Southern rock and blues and can say CCR was one of his biggest influences.

SS: Do you have a favorite CCR song?

Perez: My favorite s hard to pick with such great songs. I will say that I love the vibe of “Born on the Bayou.” It’s always been one of my favorites.

SS: Has the set list evolved over the years, and how is it developed?

Perez: We have multiple sets we perform. And it evolves every year, as we add extras, like “Ramble Tamble.”

SS: You have been on stage with a lot of notable artists. Which shows stand out the most?

Perez: We have performed with lots of different artists. At festivals mainly. We also performed some cruises with countless ‘70s and ‘80s artists. I’d say one of our favorites was the Rock and Romance Cruise. Had bad company, foreigner, Dave Mason, Randy Bachman, Ambrosia and others.

SS: In general, why do tribute bands continue to thrive?

Perez: In my opinion, people want to enjoy a good time out. Why not go see a performance that brings you back to your favorite times, especially when done right? That’s what I feel tribute bands bring to the table, especially when the original artists no longer perform.

That fits the niche of Creedence Revived. Perez said the Sturges-Young audience can expect high-energy rock ’n roll and “a night of songs everyone loves.”

“We will give them a show to remember,” Pereze said. “(We) promise that!”

Tickets for Creedence Revived’s performance are available at sturgesyoung.com, starting at $20.