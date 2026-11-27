Third, fourth and fifth graders at Sylvester Elementary School, and staff members, collected non-perishable food items and more for those in need during their annual Food Drive, PBIS Coordinator Jason Constable said. Student Emmett Perkins was the lead Student Council member on the project; he counted the cans and organized the annual drive. “The Sylvester Food Drive was tremendous this year,” Constable said. “We brought in more than 1,000 cans. I’m always surprised with how generous students and families are at this time of the year.” Pictured above: PBIS Coordinator Jason Constable and Principal Alli Hoskins with members of the Student Council who assisted with the food drive.