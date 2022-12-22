124 N Main St,
Obituary: Greggory Keith GriffithGreggory Keith GriffithAugust 10, 1962 ~ January 1, 2023Greggory Keith Griffith, age 60 of Jones, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Sunday January 1, 2023.He was born August 10, 1962 in Hammond IN to David, who precedes him in death, and Betty Griffith who survives.Gregg was a graduate of Minonk-Dana-Ruthland High School in Minonk IL, and attended
Obituary: Ruth Mary SladeRuth Mary Slade, 92, of Canton and formerly of Centreville, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.She was born June 28, 1930 in Highland Park, the daughter of W. J. Clayton and Millicent Grace (Reed) Bartlett.On July 18, 1953, she married Lawrence Slade. In 1978 they moved from Livonia to this area and
White Pigeon wrestling 3-2 at Lawton tournamentLAWTON — White Pigeon's wrestling team finished with three wins and two losses at the Bryan Sosinski Wrestling Tournament held in Lawton on Dec. 28.The Chiefs got wins against Carson City Crystal 60-22, Watervliet 63-18, and Lakeview 60-14. They were defeated by Manchester 52-30 and Plainwell 69-3.Going 4-1 on the day for the Chiefs were
County swears in new commissionersBy Robert TomlinsonNews Director CENTREVILLE — The first seven-member St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners in more than a decade is now ready for business.On Tuesday, in their first meeting of 2023, all seven county commissioners were officially sworn in by County Clerk Lindsay Oswald, the first time since 2011 there has been that large
Midnight on Main rings in 2023By Robert TomlinsonNews Director THREE RIVERS — Local residents and visitors to downtown Three Rivers rang in 2023 Saturday night with a festive celebration right on Main Street.The third Midnight on Main event, put on by the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, attracted dozens of attendees downtown for music, games and drinks, all culminating in
Mike's Musings: Free Assange in 2023It's a new year, and I'm counting on President Biden to do the right thing in 2023, when it comes to imprisoned journalist, Julian Assange.Assange, founder of Wikileaks, began publishing millions of pages of classified materials critical of the United States efforts in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, beginning in 2010 during the Obama administration.
Mendon wrestlers drop two matchesMENDON — Mendon's wrestling team dropped two matches on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Centreville (42-23) and White Pigeon (61-18).Against Centreville, Nate Vergauwen got a win at 132 lbs., Caleb King defeated Brady Miller at 138 lbs. by pin, Kaiden Scott got a win by pin at 190 lbs. against Jamal Noble, and Noah Iobe got
Obituary: Norris R. YoungsAlamosa resident Norris R. Youngs, 79, died December 21, 2022 at the UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. Norris was born at home in Pipestem Valley Township, North Dakota, the son of Ray C. Youngs and Mildred E. (Marlow) Youngs. He and his family moved to Three Rivers, MI and he graduated high school in
Obituary: Margean Bonnetta Marantette CuppMargean Bonnetta Marantette Cupp is a descendant of the very first pioneers of the Mendon Prairie and she cherished that prairie. Her third great-grandfather, Francois Mouton opened the first trading post on the banks of the St. Joseph River in 1831. A young man, Patrick Marantette came to work with Mouton and married his daughter,
- Obituary: Robert L. ThompsonRobert L. Thompson, 99, of Fisher Lake, MI passed away December 26, 2022 in Kalamazoo. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in the spring. Hohner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
City Commission honors O'Malley for service as city attorneyBy Robert TomlinsonNews Director THREE RIVERS — In the last 50 years, commissioners, city managers and many more city staffers have come and gone from Three Rivers, but one person had remained consistent through it all.City Attorney J. Patrick O'Malley, who has served the city in his role for 48 years and will be retiring
Emotionally-impaired program shut down by ISDBy Robert TomlinsonNews Director CENTREVILLE — Brandy Gillespie's 15-year-old son Carson was making progress with his learning.A student in the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District's emotionally-impaired (EI) program through the Pathfinder Center, Carson had been diagnosed with what Gillespie described during public comment at the Monday, Dec. 19 ISD Board of Education meeting as
Basketball RoundupColon doubles up St. PhilipCOLON — Colon took care of business at home against visiting Battle Creek St. Philip Friday, taking down the Tigers 52-25.Colon, now 3-1 on the year, led 19-8 after the first quarter, stretching the lead to 30-14 at the half. The Magi would put up 18 more to the Tigers' five
Obituary: Robert K. RichardsRobert K. Richards, 87, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Bob was born in Hancock, MI, the son of Robert and Ruth (Sanborn) Richards and lived in the Upper Peninsula until moving to Ann Arbor for graduate studies at the University of Michigan. Bob completed a mid-life Ph.D. and spent the remaining
Obituary: Mary L. KlechakMary L. Klechak, age 94 of Three Rivers, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Promedica-Heartland in Three Rivers following a two-week illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 5, 1928 the daughter of John and Mary Ellen (Donlan) Collopy. She graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago. She was married to Raymond R.
Obituary: Leeann Sue RyanLeeann Sue Ryan, 65, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Bronson Methodist Hospital.She was born August 6, 1957 in Bay City, the daughter of Shirley Serafin, and graduated from Pinconning High School with the Class of 1975.On November 8, 1997, Leeann married the love of her life, Dan Ryan. The couple
Obituary: Darryll JonesDarryll Jones, 62, of Three Rivers, died Friday, December 16, 2022. His life began July 24, 1960, in Gary, Indiana.Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.Arrangements have
- Constantine celebrates Christmas season
Lions Club hands out food boxes, toys to local familiesBy Robert TomlinsonNews DirectorTHREE RIVERS — By the time 8 a.m. rolled around Saturday morning, there was a tiny bit of a traffic backup on M-60 in Three Rivers between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue.It wasn't due to a crash or a standard traffic jam, but rather it was a line of people and families
Marcellus' Jones-McNally signs letter of intent with MichiganBy Robert TomlinsonNews Director MARCELLUS — In front of a packed gymnasium full of family and friends Wednesday, Marcellus High School history was made with one stroke of a pen. Cordell Jones-McNally, the senior kicker for Marcellus' football team, officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of Michigan Wednesday.