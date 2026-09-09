The last weekend of summer in pictures

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Ted Swoboda captured these images in Saugatuck on Labor Day weekend. The weather was far better than most of the weekends this summer. With an east wind Lake Michigan was almost flat, allowing a volume of boat traffic that exceeds any I can recall. As usual for Labor Day, traffic at Oval Beach was comparatively light, with many tourists heading home earlier in the day. The Sunday Cove Party drew the most yachts in several years

TedSwobodaPhotography.com