The Past Is Always Present

By Brian E. Strayer

The Liberty Bell

Many years ago, I joined a tour group visiting historic and scenic spots along the East Coast. One day we arrived in Philadelphia, one of our nation’s earliest capitals (the other was New York City). Naturally we all wanted to see the Liberty Bell. Also known as “Old Independence,” the Liberty Bell is an enduring symbol of American patriotism.

Ironically, however, it was not “Made in America.” Originally cast in London in 1752, the 2000-pound bell arrived in Philadelphia that fall, but cracked during its first trial ringing. So, it was melted down and recast in June 1753, but no one liked its new tone, so it was melted down a second time and recast.

Composed mostly of copper and tin with small amounts of lead, zinc, arsenic, gold, and silver, the Bell hangs on its original three-centuries-old yoke made from 200 pounds of America elm. Music trivia lovers should know that its tone is E-flat. During the American Revolution, it was moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania and hidden beneath the floorboards of the Zion Reformed Church so that the British couldn’t capture it and make cannons from its metal.

After the Revolution the Liberty Bell was rung every July 4 until sometime around 1835 when it cracked again. So, when you visit Philadelphia, you can still see the enormous crack in its side. Furthermore, it was the abolitionists in the 1830s who gave it the name “Liberty Bell” because of the inscription from Leviticus 25:10 etched into its metal: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land to all its inhabitants.” Google a good website about the Liberty Bell this week!

Rogers’ Rangers

Throughout American history, every branch of the military has trained one or more elite groups of fighters for special operations against the enemy. These special ops units have gone by various names: Raiders and Force Recon (Marines), Special Forces and Delta Force (Army), SEALS and Night Stalkers (Navy), to mention a few.

But the precursors of them all were the Rangers, originally organized during the French and Indian War (1754-1763) to fight for the British against the French and their Indian allies. Led by Robert Rogers, who trained them to fight “Injun style” and equipped them with long-barreled rifles, these sharpshooters could fire more accurately and at greater distances than soldiers carrying muskets. Since most of them were woodsmen, they had grown up using the rifle for hunting; they prided themselves on being able to shoot a squirrel between the eyes.

Today, the 75th Ranger Regiment of the U.S. Army can trace its lineage directly to the Rogers’ Rangers of the 1750s. Moreover, they still follow Rogers’ 275-year-old “standing orders.” Some of these are to march single file far enough apart so one shot can’t go through two men. Take a different route home so you won’t be ambushed. Don’t rest or eat without posting sentries. Don’t sleep beyond dawn. Don’t use regular river fords. Send two men ahead to scout the area and avoid traps. If prisoners are taken, keep them separate and question them individually. If someone’s trailing you, make a circle, come back onto your own tracks, and ambush the ones trying to ambush you. Google a good website about the Rangers this week!

Next week: That’s just blarney!