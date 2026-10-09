The Past Is Always Present

By Brian E. Strayer

True Blue

What kind of friends do you like to surround yourself with? If you were to choose a color to symbolize their friendship, which one would you prefer? Yellow has traditionally represented cowardice. During the Cold War, calling someone “a Red” indicated that they had Communist sympathies. How about blue? Don’t we all like true-blue friends?

During the 17th century, Charles I (r. 1625-1649) of Great Britain was officially a member of the Church of England (Anglican Church). But he had strong pro-Catholic leanings. Therefore, he preferred a “high church” approach to religion, including the use of traditional rituals, incense, images and icons. He also tried to impose his views on his Scottish subjects.

Thanks largely to the reformer John Knox, however, for more than a century the Scots had been Presbyterians. They resented the king’s attempts to impose his high church beliefs and practices upon the Scottish Kirk. Willing to give their lives if necessary to preserve their religious freedom, a group of Scots known as the Covenanters took an oath to oppose Charles I by any means necessary.

Following the example of the ancient Israelites who sewed blue tassels on the hems of their garments (see Numbers 15:38) to distinguish themselves from the Canaanites around them, these Covenanters wore the color blue to distinguish them from the Church of England proponents who wore red. Amidst the religious persecution that followed, this tight-knit band of Scottish Presbyterians remained “true blue” to their faith. Eventually, Charles abandoned his efforts to force the Scots to convert to Anglicanism. Google a good website about the Scottish Covenanters this week!

“Pass

the Ammunition”

Shortly after the Japanese attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, a number of famous composers wrote patriotic songs to unite Americans in the war effort. One of these was Kay Kyser, whose orchestra frequently played a new tune entitled “Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition.”

Its well-known refrain goes: “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition [repeated two times]; and we’ll all stay free.” While the tune may have been original, the sentiment harked back 300 years to the English Civil War (1642-1651) that pitted the parliamentary army, led by Oliver Cromwell (1599-1658), against the royal army, led by Charles I (r. 1625-1649) and Prince Rupert of the Rhine.

When leading his soldiers into battle, Cromwell instructed them to “keep your faith in God but keep your powder dry.” Two other famous Cromwell quotes: “He who stops being better stops being good” and “A few honest men are better than numbers.” Great advice today! Google a good website about Oliver Cromwell this week!

Next week: By hook or by crook