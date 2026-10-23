The Past Is Always Present

By Brian E. Strayer

Mansard Roofs

Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of central New York, I was surrounded by dairy farms. All of these farms had huge barns for cattle, hay, and the bulk tanks that contained milk. These barns had steep, four-sided roofs called “mansards.”

Originally, these peculiar roofs were named “Mansarts” after the 17th-century French stonemason, sculptor, and architect, François Mansart (1598-1666). Because building regulations in Paris limited the number of floors, Mansart skirted these restrictions by lifting up parts of the roof and giving the house an extra story (called the “garret”). He designed a four-sided, double-sloped gambrel roof with dormer windows along the steeper side to allow natural sunlight to penetrate the interior.

This new style of building, begun during the Baroque Era, heralded the Neoclassic style of architecture that would become popular throughout Europe in the 18th century. One of the finest examples of Mansart’s style can be found in the Church of Val-de-Grace (where the hearts of the French kings were kept; their bodies were entombed at the Cathedral of St. Denis), which was designed for Anne of Austria. In France, the Mansart roof enjoyed even more popularity between 1852 and 1870 when Louis Napoleon III ruled over the Second French Empire.

When this roof style reached the New World in the 19th century, however, Americans changed its name to “Mansard” and applied it, not to their houses, but to their barns. It gave these structures an additional high story where hay and straw could be stored throughout the winter. Google a good website about François Mansart this week!

The Martinet

If we are to believe the images of master drill sergeants portrayed in war movies and on TV, these men were typically angry, loud-mouthed, cursing, thick-skinned individuals with not a drop of sympathy in their veins. No doubt in real life, some of them have a caring, sensitive side. But for many soldiers, drill instructors are martinets. Where did that term come from?

During the reign of Louis XIV (1643-1715) of France, Jean Martinet, lieutenant-colonel and Inspector-General, was one of the first drill masters of modern times. He revolutionized the early modern army by instituting a standardized system to transform raw recruits into a disciplined fighting force. Moreover, he introduced the use of the bayonet and the depot system to supply troops with food so that they no longer needed to pillage civilians. In addition, Martinet eliminated the undisciplined mercenaries and soldiers-of-fortune who had been the mainstay of 15th and 16th-century armies.

As part of his reforms, he instituted a very strict discipline policy which included severe punishments for every infraction of the rules. So severe were some of these punishments that the French term for what the English called the cat-o’-nine-tails was “the martinet.” Naturally, Martinet was extremely unpopular among his men. That fact that he was killed by “friendly fire” while leading the assault on Duisberg, Germany, in 1672 makes one wonder whether in the end, his men didn’t wreak their own form of vengeance on this man. When the term “martinet” entered the English vocabulary, it was used as a synonym for a strict disciplinarian, whether in the military, the school, or the workplace. Google a good website about Jean Martinet this week!