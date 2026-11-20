By Brian E. Strayer

When Harry Truman was president, he signed Executive Order 9981 in 1948. This order fully integrated the army (insofar as race was concerned) during the Korean War which followed (1950-1953). Yet in a very real sense, the first completely integrated American army had existed 200 years earlier.

During the bloody but short-lived War of Jenkins’ Ear (1739-1742), Governor Belcher of Massachusetts recruited an infantry force to participate in the British naval and land attack on the impregnable Spanish city of Cartagena (today in Colombia). From all over New England, Belcher assembled a motley force of white indentured servants, Irish Catholics, debtors, free blacks, slaves, and Native American scouts.

Despite the hostility he faced from other British officers (who despised Americans as “Yankee Doodles” and Indians as “the Devil’s minions”), Belcher treated each of these recruits as equals. “They [Indians] are the King’s natural born subjects,” he declared, and “are good shotsmen, & their having black hair & tawny faces don’t at all disable them from being good soldiers.” Furthermore, he asserted that mixing them with English soldiers “will contribute better to the service.” He took measures to insure that “white men shall not insult or use them ill.” No doubt Truman would have approved! Google a good website about Governor Belcher this week!

“Hurrah” or “Huzzah”?

Over the years, it has been popular, both in Europe and America, to give someone three cheers by shouting, “Hip, hip, hooray!” But where does this exclamation really come from?

The word “hip” first appeared in print in English in 1818, shortly after the end of the War of 1812. The word “hooray,” on the other hand, derives form “hurrah,” which itself probably comes from “huzzah,” which was a common sailors’ cheer going back to the 17th century. There are some, however, who think that the term “huzzah” originated with Prussian soldiers during their War for Liberation in 1812, and that the term was derived from the Slavic word huraj meaning “to paradise.”

But some assert that the expression “hip, hip, hooray” actually has an ancient anti-Semitic origin. In 70 A.D. the Roman army conquered Jerusalem and destroyed Herod’s Temple there. Six decades later in 135 A.D., they returned and destroyed most of the city of Jerusalem itself. On that occasion, the soldiers allegedly shouted, “Hierosolyma est Perdita,” literally “Jerusalem is destroyed!” The patriotic response to that shout was “Hoorah!” Google a good website about the destruction of Herod’s Temple in 70 A.D. or of Jerusalem in 135 A.D. this week!

Next week: An arm and a leg