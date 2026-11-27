By Brian E. Strayer

How many times have you gone shopping for some item only to hesitate when you saw the price tag? “Yikes!” you exclaimed. “That’s going to cost me an arm and a leg!” In reality, of course, no salesperson would demand that you sacrifice one of your appendages in exchange for any item they were selling. So where did that bizarre expression come from?

During the 18th century, those who wanted to have their image sculpted or painted paid the artist according to how many body parts were to be painted, not according to how many people were in the picture. Would it be a head only, or the head and chest (a “bust”), the head and chest with arms, or a full body portrait or sculpture?

In those days, arms and legs were called “limbs” (as if humans were trees), and one paid according to how many arms and legs were in the portrait. Obviously, then, the more “limbs” that the artist had to paint or sculpt, the higher would be the cost of the painting. Hence the origin of the phrase “It’ll cost you an arm and a leg.” Google a good website about painters or sculptors this week!

British “Americans”

When did the subjects of George III (1760-1820) living in the thirteen coastal colonies really become Americans? One could argue that the transition from British subjects to American citizens occurred with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, or the winning of the War for Independence in 1783, or the adoption of the Constitution after 1787.

But from the standpoint of His Majesty’s English soldiers and sailors fighting beside their North American cousins in the West Indies during the War of Jenkins’ Ear (1739-1742), that identity manifested itself decades earlier. When Virginia Governor Sir William Gooch recruited 3700 men to fight against the Spanish in the West Indies, the English soldiers who fought with them considered them to be “Gooch’s American Regiment.”

Being doubtful about these backwoodsmen’s ability to fight, they typically said the word “American” with a sneer. To them, the term “American” conveyed distrust and highlighted their differences from the respectable Englishmen of the mother country who thought these fighters were “slothful.” The cruel treatment that Gooch’s American Regiment received from their English compatriots in 1741 planted the seeds of resentment that led to the American Revolution a generation later. Google a good website about Governor William Gooch this week!

Smell a Rat

As everyone knows, cats are quite capable of smelling and hearing mice and rats even in situations where they cannot physically reach them. Nevertheless, to keep a cat around the house or barn is usually a guarantee that the rodent population will steadily diminish.

However, when a human being says, “I smell a rat!” they usually don’t refer to a literal rodent but to a suspicion that something is not as it seems or should be. First Baronet Sir Boyle Roche (1736-1807), an Irish politician famous for his highly ornamented but often inaccurate speech, once quipped before the Parliament: “Mr. Speaker, I smell a rat; I see him forming in the air and darkening the sky; but I will nip him in the bud.”

In America, Patrick Henry welcomed independence from Great Britain in 1776 but refused to attend the convention in 1787 or sign the Constitution. He saw it as an act of centralization. Therefore, he famously declared, “I smell a rat in Philadelphia tending toward monarchy.” Google a good website about Sir Boyle Roche or Patric Henry this week!

Next week: Skullduggery