The Past Is Always Present: “Rule, Britannia!”

By Brian E. Strayer

As every loyal subject of His Majesty Charles III knows, the British national anthem is “God Save the King.” When this song is played or sung, everyone present except the Sovereign must stand at attention.

But long before this anthem became popular throughout the British Empire, another song took pride of place. When Admiral Edward Vernon (1684-1757) captured Porto Bello (from where the Spanish treasure fleet embarked for Spain) in December 1739 (during the bloody but short-lived War of Jenkin’s Ear), England went wild with celebrations. Having been humiliated by Spanish depredations, they hungered for an English victory. Fireworks and bonfires lit the skies of cities from London to York.

For a party at Cliveden, the country mansion of Frederick, Prince of Wales, the composer James Thomson wrote a martial ditty that remains Great Britain’s unofficial anthem to this day. “Rule, Britannia! Britannia rule the waves! Britons never, ever, ever shall be slaves!” Towns and streets all over the English-speaking world took the name of Porto Bello (“beautiful port”) to commemorate Vernon’s victory. These included Porto Bello Road (now home to the London flea market); the Porto Bello district of Dublin; and the town of Porto Bello in Virginia—later renamed Williamsburg. Google a good website about Admiral Edward Vernon this week!

Toys That Glow

in the Dark

As a little nipper in the 1950s and early ’60s wandering around our back yard at night, I can remember being fascinated by the ability of glow worms (as we called them) to turn their little “lights” on and off on a warm summer evening. I liked to catch some of them and put them in a jar to see if they would still light up inside the house. Back then, these amazing insects were the only “glow toys” I had ever seen. Today’s kids enjoy an endless variety of toys that glow in all the colors of the rainbow. But the idea of glowing objects is not really new.

In 17th-century Bologna, Italy, Panati tells us, a cobbler named Vincenzo Cascariolo experimented on the side with alchemy in an attempt to discover the “philosopher’s stone” that would transform base metals into gold. In 1603 he combined barium sulfate with powdered coal, heated the mixture, and then poured it over an iron bar to cool. To his disappointment, the iron bar did not become gold, but when stored on a shelf in the dark, it glowed. When the light faded, Cascariolo found that exposing it to sunlight reanimated the glowing effect.

Across Italy, his compound became known as lapsis solari or “sun stone.” It soon became all the rage among the clergy, who painted their crucifixes, icons of saints, and rosary beads with this compound to imbue them with eerie halos. They informed worshipers that prayers recited before these glowing amulets received quicker answers from God. Soon these lapsis solari-coated icons could be found all over Europe.

Although Cascariolo had failed to find gold, he had spawned a religious gold mine in glowing artifacts. Centuries would pass, however, before physicists were able to explain how molecules absorb and radiate light through the process of chemiluminescence. Google a good website about toys that glow in the dark this week!

Next week: Americans’ first integrated army