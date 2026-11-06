The Past Is Always Present: Three-Fifths Compromise

By Brian E. Strayer

Every patriotic American can take pride in the fact that the United States of America has been thriving for more than 250 years. In large part this has been due to the separation of powers, the balance mechanisms, and other compromises bult into our Constitution in 1787 that have enabled our government to adjust to changing circumstances.

But one 18th-century compromise brings a blush to the face of every citizen who believes in social equality today. This was known as “the three-fifths compromise.” Article I, Section II, which deals with representation in the House of Representatives, states that only free males count in determining the number of Congressional representatives. Women and Indians were excluded, while Negro male slaves were counted as “three-fifths of a person” in each state’s representation tally. This curious arithmetic formula existed until slavery was abolished by the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.

The idea that a single enslaved African might be divided into fractions of himself did not originate with our Founding Fathers. In 1517—when Martin Luther was nailing his 95 Theses to the church door in Wittenburg—the Spanish monarchy granted the Portuguese the right to import 4800 slaves per year (called the asiento) into the Americas; over the years, the asiento passed to the Dutch, then the French, and finally to the British.

When a slave ship arrived in a Spanish-American port, the royal officers examined the Negroes (called piezas de Indias or “Indian pieces”) for disease and measured them as so many units in order to compute the duties due to the king of Spain. Blacks 5-10 years old in perfect health were counted as one-half a “piece”; from 10 to 15 years old equaled two-thirds of a “piece”; from 15 to 30 years old, as one whole “piece”; and those over 30 years old equaled three-fourths of a “piece.” Small size, deformities, or sickness altered these measurements. Over 270 years later, our Founding Fathers borrowed Spanish mathematical formulas to satisfy Southern slave owners. Google a good website about the asiento this week!

The Beauty Patch

Judging by what I’ve learned from my niece, Anna Bailey, the beauty patch may be coming back in style. In addition to temporary tattoos for tiny tots (which can easily be washed off), it is now popular to “lick and stick” a variety of stars, polka dots, flowers, animals, and other colorful images and decorate one’s face, arms, or other body parts with them.

When beauty patches were first introduced in Europe, however, they were definitely not for decoration. As Panati writes, smallpox epidemics, a dreaded and disfiguring disease, annually killed thousands of people outright and left survivors permanently scarred from the blisters. Consequently, many people walked around with horrible pockmarks on their faces.

To cover up these ugly scars, beauty patches were introduced in the 17th century. Available in the shape of stars, crescent moons, and hearts, these mouches (“flies”) came in black silk or velvet. Some men and women applied as many as a dozen to their face at one time: near the eyes, by the lips, on the cheeks, the forehead, the throat, and (for women with deep décolletage, the breasts. In case one fell off at a dinner or ball, both sexes carried patch boxes with emergency replacements and a tiny mirror under the lid.

During the 18th century, a clandestine language evolved over the placement of these beauty patches. A woman placing one near her mouth indicated her willingness for a flirtation; on the right cheek meant she was married; on the left cheek, that she was engaged; near the corner of the eye, that she had a smoldering passion. After 1796, however, Edward Jenner’s vaccine against smallpox soon made these beauty patches unnecessary. Google a good website about smallpox or beauty patches this week!

Next week: “Rule, Britannia!”