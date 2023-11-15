The Red & the Black

… as in Stendhal’s novel of that name, were color themes for Saugatuck’s annual Veterans Day celebration Saturday, as brought to life by singer McKenzie Boyce and chaplin/orator G.C. Stoppel. Though the Nov. 11, 11:11 a.m. start time — comemmorating the Great War’s end and hoped-for launch of more-peaceful times — wasn’t strictly adhered to, observers came close, arriving early for viewing spots around the Village Square Park’s vintage cannon, still guarding the children’s playground. The latter structure is due to be replaced next year, a play space upon which new generations can continue active fun and learning. (Photo by Scott Sullivan).