The unsung heroes of the area’s big fire

By James Windell

Psychological researchers have found that engaging in random acts of kindness boosts happiness in both those who give and those who receive.

Given this, there are a great many people who should be walking around South Haven these days with a greater sense of well-being and a happier mood.

These are the people who lent a helping hand to contain and put out the huge fire at East Jordan Plastics on September 25, 2026.

While we don’t know all of the people who were willing to help out, we do know about some of those people – and they deserve greater recognition from a grateful community.

Of course, literally everyone who works for the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) – and we can’t list all of them – deserve kudos from the community. So, too, do all of the first responders from the other 17 fire departments who responded to help out.

“Honestly, I think it would be difficult to identify just a few unsung heroes from an incident like this,” says Brandon Hinz, Executive Director of SHAES. “Our entire SHAES team, all of the mutual aid fire departments, local and regional organizations, South Haven City departments, and so many members of the community played an important part.”

One of the most important departments to make a difference as the fire was beginning on that September Friday afternoon was the Van Buren County Dispatch Center. In fact, Hinz sent a letter of commendation to the whole Dispatch Center team composed of Allison Dean, Brianna Dobberstein, Brooke Smith, Kristen Featherstone and Melissa Dunckel, as well as the Dispatch Director Michael Hostetler.

In his letter, Hinz said he was honoring the dispatchers for their exceptional work during the fire.

“This was an extremely complex and demanding incident that required a tremendous number of resources, multiple agencies, and constant coordination,” Hinz wrote. “Throughout the 14-hour incident, these five dispatchers consistently stayed ahead of the needs of the incident command team. On numerous occasions, they quite literally beat me to the punch. Before I could make a request, they were already working to identify resources, make the necessary contacts, and dispatch the assistance we needed.”

Also receiving a commendation was South Haven Police Department Sgt. Pat Carlotto.

“Among his many contributions,” Hinz stated in a letter to the SHPD, “Sgt Carlotto assisted with the evacuation of surrounding businesses, facilitated the activation of the Van Buren County Emergency Operations Center, provided critical traffic control, and established and maintained perimeter control to keep onlookers a safe distance from the incident.”

Several days after the fire, Carlotto was humble about his contribution.

“I helped out with some of the evacuation in the perimeter, making sure everybody stayed away from the building,” he conceded. “We got some people moved from nearby businesses and got some school buses to the scene. But everybody was doing something.”

Also showing up to the scene were heavy equipment operators from Compton Inc., a South Haven excavation company. Ryan Capps, Ronnie Goss, Chase Webb, and Nick Fisher were working nearby when the fire started.

“We were working on Kalamazoo Street,” Ryan Capps explained about arriving so soon after the fire started, “and we just carried our equipment across a parking lot and across Van Buren Trail to the backside of East Jordan Plastics.”

Compton responded, Capps said, because SHAES called for assistance and his supervisor Evan Bennett was told that SHAES could use all the help they could get.

“I was using an excavator to move plastic that had not caught on fire yet so the fire couldn’t keep spreading,” Capps said. “I told myself a couple times that this is pretty stupid to be this close to the fire, but I didn’t feel like I was in real danger. The fire was definitely dangerous, but it was controlled.”

Then there was contribution of the City Water/Sewer Distribution Superintendent Dustin Guminski.

Guminski, a former SHAES firefighter, was on scene at East Jordan Plastics the entire time. Since the fire fighters used a large amount of water, the city’s distribution system had to be carefully monitored so as not to damage water mains. Guminski helped in locating storm drains in an effort to minimize pollution from water runoff.

Hinz also singled Guminski out for praise for his efforts.

“Dustin’s knowledge, responsiveness, and willingness to take ownership of these issues were invaluable,” Hinz said in a letter to the DPW. “Dustin worked diligently to ensure the City’s water system could support the extraordinary demand placed upon it while also helping coordinate the containment and management of wastewater from the firefighting operation. He made the necessary contacts, brought the appropriate resources together, and addressed issues as they developed. His efforts allowed SHAES to remain focused on fire suppression while knowing these critical issues were being handled.”

It wasn’t only former SHAES firefighters, like Guminski, who provided invaluable assistance, but some retired firefighters, such as Brian Horan and Keith Olson, showed up to help in any way they could. Horan and Olson, for instance, pulled hose and charged fire hydrants.

There are also stories of people who were not at the scene, but still did what might be characterized as selfless and heroic deeds.

Adam Verseput, the Athletic Director at South Haven High School came to the aid of his elderly neighbor, a woman who uses a wheelchair. She needed to be evacuated as the fire raged and smoke billowed over the city. Verseput took her to his home and kept her with his family until it was safe for her to return home.

Then there was the anonymous woman who lived near East Jordan Plastics who watched curious people on her street walk toward the fire to get a closer look.

“It was alright with me when adults took the risk,” she said several days later, “but when I saw a couple with a baby in a stroller walking toward the burning factory, I couldn’t keep quiet. I told them to take their baby away from the smoke and toxic fumes because it was too dangerous for a child.” The couple complied and turned around.

Chief Hinz said it well when he said that it would be difficult to identify just a few unsung heroes from an incident like the big fire.

Many people in the community played an important role in keeping others safe during a fire that could have been a disaster for the whole community.

“It isn’t just the businesses, or individual people, or the different municipalities and departments,” Hinz said. “It is the overwhelming willingness of this community to come together and help when someone needs it.”

And Hinz added one more thing: “There are undoubtedly many stories I haven’t even heard yet, and I’m sure others will come to light as we continue to talk about the incident. These are stories that deserve to be told.”