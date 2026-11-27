By Derek Pelc

Director of Love

Creek Nature

Center

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, much of our attention turns to the upcoming meal, and more specifically, the turkey. However, there is much more to these fascinating birds than their role on our holiday dinner tables!

These large, ground-foraging birds are found throughout the United States, except Alaska and contain five different subspecies in North America. While most of their diets consists of grasses, nuts, seeds and berries, they are opportunistic omnivores and will also consume insects, reptiles, amphibians and a rodent or two if they can catch them.

Wild toms (males) are generally larger and darker, with iridescent plumage, distinctive chest beards, (some females can grow small chest beards) and sharp spurs on their legs. Hens (females) are smaller and typically have duller brown or gray plumage, which helps them blend into their surroundings. Young males are called jakes, while young females are called jennies. Adult male wild turkeys typically average 17–21 pounds, while females average 8–11 pounds.

These weights are considerably smaller than those of many domestic turkeys raised for consumption. Through selective breeding, domestic turkeys have been developed to grow rapidly and produce larger amounts of meat, particularly in their breast muscles.

Despite their size, wild turkeys are excellent flyers! They can reach speeds of nearly 50 miles per hour in short bursts and spend their nights roosting in trees to help avoid predators. They’re also surprisingly quick on their feet, capable of running at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Turkeys also have some unusual facial features, with even odder names. A turkey’s wattle (the skin hanging below its chin) and snood (the skin that hangs off its bill) can change in color and size based on mood and activities. These wattles and snoods also get bigger and brighter during courtship, and the vivid color can correlate with a male’s overall vigor. While both males and females have wattles and snoods, they are smaller and less distinctive on the female.

One other thing to note that isn’t widely known today is that these wild turkeys were nearly extinct in the early 1900’s due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. It was estimated that numbers got as low as 30,000 individuals during this time. With developed hunting regulations, conservation improvements and laws, numbers today are estimated in the millions. In the 1950s, Michigan’s Department of Conservation (now MDNR) purchased 50 wild turkeys from Pennsylvania and released them in West Michigan to help restore the state’s population. Today, Michigan has an estimated population of nearly 200,000.

So, as you gather around the table this Thanksgiving and enjoy your holiday meal, take a moment to appreciate the remarkable bird that has become such a familiar part of our holiday tradition. The wild turkey is more than just a symbol of Thanksgiving; it is a fascinating example of wildlife adaptation, resilience, and the importance of conservation.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Turkeys enjoy grasses, nuts, seeds, berries, and also consume insects, reptiles, amphibians, and a rodent or two if they can catch them. (Marguerite Eichelberger Photo)