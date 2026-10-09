Thieves cut fiber cable on Garr Road & E. Lemon Creek Road, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and a widespread outage

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Officer Rob Christner reported that Comcast service was out for people in Berrien Springs, and parts of Dowagiac, Niles, Mishawaka and Indianapolis as a result of thieves cutting and taking a large section of the cable.

Officer Christner spoke to a lineman from Comcast and he advised there was an outage reported on October 4th at 4:30 a.m. and when the linemen arrived on the scene they found that someone had purposely cut the fiber optic line, cable line, and the tracer wire they are all attached to; Comcast advised that the lines were cut by each pole.

The span of wire cut was 358-feet, and they not only cut the cables down, they also took the cable. These cables have no scrap value, but police and Comcast officials are unsure if the thieves knew that fact.

The lineman also found that the thieves attempted to cut down the pole that the wire was attached to at the scene.

It appears as if they attempted to cut the pole down with a reciprocating saw as the cut was thin and minimal sawdust was produced, Officer Christner stated.

Comcast advised that the damage was going to be several hundred thousand dollars, Officer Christner emphasized.

The outage affected all of Berrien Springs, and some of Dowagiac, Niles, Mishawaka, and Indianapolis.

There are no suspects at this time. Residents with any information is asked to call the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department at 471-2813.

Vehicle/deer accident

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Officer Rob Christner reported that Glenn Meekma, driving a GMC Sierra, was south bound on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway when a deer ran out and he hit it. The deer was then knocked into the fast lane and was then run over by Marion Cunningham, driving a Honda Accord. Neither driver was injured and there was functional damage on both vehicles.

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Police Officer Rob Christner reported that Katie Archer, driving a Chevy Malibu, was at the drive-through at Biggby Coffee. She pulled in and then went to back up, not knowing that someone had already pulled behind her, and she hit a Ford F150 being driven by Justin Agens.