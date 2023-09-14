Third Eye Surgery raided, owner arrested

After a two-month investigation, on Thursday afternoon, September 7th, 2023, Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/Alabama Drug Enforcement Drug Task Force (Region D), the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/SBI, Office executed a search warrant at 99 Trammell Avenue in Valley, Alabama, the business (Third Eye Surgery) of Steven Cody Templeton.

Agents seized a large quantity of various items that were in the store.

The following subject were arrested and charged:

•Steven Cody Templeton, age 28, of Valley, Alabama: Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Five Counts).

Steven Cody Templeton was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details will be released at this time.

Citizens may report drug activity at (334)-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, (334) 576-0914.